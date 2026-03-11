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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DMN Gold Bang
Stanislav Lukasov

DMN Gold Bang

Stanislav Lukasov
Stanislav Lukasov

Stanislav Lukasov

2 topics
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1999 USD per month
growth since 2026 33%
Investizo-Universal
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
487
Profit Trades:
351 (72.07%)
Loss Trades:
136 (27.93%)
Best trade:
425.25 USD
Worst trade:
-396.24 USD
Gross Profit:
10 947.81 USD (338 611 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 025.47 USD (200 998 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (993.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 158.28 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
7.14%
Max deposit load:
3.43%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.50
Long Trades:
231 (47.43%)
Short Trades:
256 (52.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
10.11 USD
Average Profit:
31.19 USD
Average Loss:
-44.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1 239.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 239.78 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
5.87%
Annual Forecast:
71.25%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.89 USD
Maximal:
1 972.10 USD (9.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.87% (1 969.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.72% (264.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 487
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 138K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +425.25 USD
Worst trade: -396 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +993.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 239.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Investizo-Universal" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Связь и подключение к стратегии: https://t.me/ACSAdmin

Connect and connect to the strategy: https://t.me/ACSAdmin

Kommunikation und Anbindung an die Strategie: https://t.me/ACSAdmin
No reviews
2026.08.05 06:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 20:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 20:15
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.32% of days out of 139 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 17:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 07:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 00:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 14:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 03:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.07 08:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 06:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.22 08:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 17:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.17 18:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 09:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DMN Gold Bang
1999 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
21
81%
487
72%
7%
1.81
10.11
USD
10%
1:100
Copy

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