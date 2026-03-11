- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
487
Profit Trades:
351 (72.07%)
Loss Trades:
136 (27.93%)
Best trade:
425.25 USD
Worst trade:
-396.24 USD
Gross Profit:
10 947.81 USD (338 611 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 025.47 USD (200 998 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (993.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 158.28 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
7.14%
Max deposit load:
3.43%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.50
Long Trades:
231 (47.43%)
Short Trades:
256 (52.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
10.11 USD
Average Profit:
31.19 USD
Average Loss:
-44.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1 239.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 239.78 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
5.87%
Annual Forecast:
71.25%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.89 USD
Maximal:
1 972.10 USD (9.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.87% (1 969.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.72% (264.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|487
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|138K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +425.25 USD
Worst trade: -396 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +993.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 239.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Investizo-Universal" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Связь и подключение к стратегии: https://t.me/ACSAdmin
Connect and connect to the strategy: https://t.me/ACSAdmin
Kommunikation und Anbindung an die Strategie: https://t.me/ACSAdmin
Connect and connect to the strategy: https://t.me/ACSAdmin
Kommunikation und Anbindung an die Strategie: https://t.me/ACSAdmin
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1999 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
21
81%
487
72%
7%
1.81
10.11
USD
USD
10%
1:100