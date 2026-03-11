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Yurij Batura

Smart Worm Scalper

Yurij Batura
Yurij Batura

Yurij Batura

4.1 (9)
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17 products 1 signal 5 topics 13 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
110 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 5%
InstaFinance-Europe.com
1:400
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 211
Profit Trades:
738 (60.94%)
Loss Trades:
473 (39.06%)
Best trade:
162.18 USD
Worst trade:
-73.27 USD
Gross Profit:
2 424.12 USD (313 701 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 946.57 USD (331 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
85 (221.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
222.12 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
97.63%
Max deposit load:
1.71%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
770 (63.58%)
Short Trades:
441 (36.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
3.28 USD
Average Loss:
-4.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-653.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-653.20 USD (27)
Monthly growth:
1.60%
Annual Forecast:
19.42%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.24 USD
Maximal:
698.41 USD (6.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.57% (698.41 USD)
By Equity:
12.13% (1 242.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 157
EURJPY 150
GBPJPY 147
GBPUSD 124
EURUSD 85
USDCAD 84
NZDUSD 79
AUDUSD 75
USDCHF 72
EURCHF 62
GBPCHF 52
EURAUD 46
CADJPY 24
NZDJPY 18
CADCHF 6
EURGBP 6
GBPUSD.fx 4
USDCHF.fx 3
EURGBP.fx 3
EURJPY.fx 3
USDJPY.fx 2
NZDUSD.fx 2
AUDUSD.fx 2
SILVER 2
EURCHF.fx 1
EURUSD.fx 1
USDCAD.fx 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 152
EURJPY 120
GBPJPY 177
GBPUSD 114
EURUSD 162
USDCAD -346
NZDUSD -80
AUDUSD 10
USDCHF -1
EURCHF 48
GBPCHF 10
EURAUD 33
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 12
CADCHF 2
EURGBP -3
GBPUSD.fx 28
USDCHF.fx 5
EURGBP.fx 7
EURJPY.fx -1
USDJPY.fx 2
NZDUSD.fx 4
AUDUSD.fx 3
SILVER 14
EURCHF.fx 1
EURUSD.fx 3
USDCAD.fx 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 19K
EURJPY 6.4K
GBPJPY 21K
GBPUSD -1.9K
EURUSD -819
USDCAD -50K
NZDUSD -19K
AUDUSD -7K
USDCHF -7K
EURCHF 3.5K
GBPCHF 3.7K
EURAUD 13K
CADJPY 3.6K
NZDJPY 5.5K
CADCHF 1.3K
EURGBP -266
GBPUSD.fx 1.4K
USDCHF.fx 233
EURGBP.fx 341
EURJPY.fx -53
USDJPY.fx 145
NZDUSD.fx 138
AUDUSD.fx -7
SILVER 120
EURCHF.fx 73
EURUSD.fx 115
USDCAD.fx 29
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +162.18 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 27
Maximal consecutive profit: +221.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -653.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 224
EGlobal-Cent5
0.28 × 843
XMGlobal-Real 42
1.71 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-3
5.47 × 2396
ATFXGM8-Live
9.60 × 5
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Since March 27, 2026, the Smart Worm Scalper Expert Advisor has been installed on the signal. Anyone interested in learning more about the signal and the Expert Advisor can contact me privately on the MQL5 forum.
No reviews
2026.04.26 21:49
Share of trading days is too low
2026.03.27 15:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.03.25 11:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.23 17:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.11 18:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 81 days. This comprises 13.09% of days out of the 619 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.11 18:02
80% of trades performed within 30 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of the 619 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.11 18:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 619 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Smart Worm Scalper
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
110
98%
1 211
60%
98%
1.24
0.39
USD
12%
1:400
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