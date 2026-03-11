The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 224 EGlobal-Cent5 0.28 × 843 XMGlobal-Real 42 1.71 × 7 FPMarketsLLC-Live4 2.00 × 1 RoboForex-ProCent-3 5.47 × 2396 ATFXGM8-Live 9.60 × 5 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor