- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
131 (58.74%)
Loss Trades:
92 (41.26%)
Best trade:
119.62 USD
Worst trade:
-99.30 USD
Gross Profit:
2 404.75 USD (234 549 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 934.79 USD (190 743 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (387.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
387.20 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
11.87%
Max deposit load:
20.20%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.29
Long Trades:
85 (38.12%)
Short Trades:
138 (61.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
2.11 USD
Average Profit:
18.36 USD
Average Loss:
-21.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-314.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-314.49 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
10.67%
Annual Forecast:
129.50%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
90.79 USD
Maximal:
365.58 USD (22.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.34% (318.67 USD)
By Equity:
20.49% (305.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|223
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|470
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +119.62 USD
Worst trade: -99 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +387.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -314.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
Not recommend following, unless you are already mentally prepared for total loss, because I am using a very high-risk setting.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
21
98%
223
58%
12%
1.24
2.11
USD
USD
23%
1:200