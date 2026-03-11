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Li Koon Ming

GR 100 DD Challenge

Li Koon Ming
Li Koon Ming

Li Koon Ming

0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 118%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
142 (68.59%)
Loss Trades:
65 (31.40%)
Best trade:
240.70 USD
Worst trade:
-73.28 USD
Gross Profit:
2 668.16 USD (183 794 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 483.98 USD (103 845 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (184.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
501.07 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
6.09%
Max deposit load:
19.84%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.46
Long Trades:
90 (43.48%)
Short Trades:
117 (56.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
5.72 USD
Average Profit:
18.79 USD
Average Loss:
-22.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-170.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-170.86 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
12.59%
Annual Forecast:
152.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.50 USD
Maximal:
342.67 USD (17.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.10% (342.67 USD)
By Equity:
8.25% (115.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 207
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 80K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +240.70 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +184.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -170.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
16.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live26
18.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Not recommend following, unless you are already mentally prepared for total loss, because I am using a very high-risk setting.


No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.15 17:56
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.2% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.10 23:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.05 03:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 13:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.28 08:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.23 18:59
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.07 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.06 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 03:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.16 00:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.11 05:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.11 05:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GR 100 DD Challenge
30 USD per month
118%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
25
100%
207
68%
6%
1.79
5.72
USD
17%
1:200
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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