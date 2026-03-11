- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
142 (68.59%)
Loss Trades:
65 (31.40%)
Best trade:
240.70 USD
Worst trade:
-73.28 USD
Gross Profit:
2 668.16 USD (183 794 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 483.98 USD (103 845 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (184.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
501.07 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
6.09%
Max deposit load:
19.84%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.46
Long Trades:
90 (43.48%)
Short Trades:
117 (56.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
5.72 USD
Average Profit:
18.79 USD
Average Loss:
-22.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-170.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-170.86 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
12.59%
Annual Forecast:
152.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.50 USD
Maximal:
342.67 USD (17.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.10% (342.67 USD)
By Equity:
8.25% (115.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|207
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|80K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +240.70 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +184.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -170.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|4.05 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.75 × 79
|
TradersWay-Live
|13.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|16.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|18.00 × 1
Not recommend following, unless you are already mentally prepared for total loss, because I am using a very high-risk setting.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
118%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
25
100%
207
68%
6%
1.79
5.72
USD
USD
17%
1:200