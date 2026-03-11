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Henny Wulandari

HennyThor

Henny Wulandari
Henny Wulandari

Henny Wulandari

Im an professional director, and have a side job as analys in forex Industry
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
XMGlobal-Real 14
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
138
Profit Trades:
113 (81.88%)
Loss Trades:
25 (18.12%)
Best trade:
134.68 USD
Worst trade:
-211.86 USD
Gross Profit:
3 968.53 USD (23 116 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 798.06 USD (21 357 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (475.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
552.96 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
4.38%
Max deposit load:
18.85%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
46 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.16
Long Trades:
60 (43.48%)
Short Trades:
78 (56.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
1.24 USD
Average Profit:
35.12 USD
Average Loss:
-151.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-609.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-609.12 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-23.80%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
137.51 USD
Maximal:
1 089.72 USD (55.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.73% (1 089.72 USD)
By Equity:
14.55% (368.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 97
GBPUSD# 41
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 372
GBPUSD# -201
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 2.8K
GBPUSD# -1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +134.68 USD
Worst trade: -212 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +475.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -609.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Good progress
No reviews
2026.07.29 02:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.06 02:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 00:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 11:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.20 14:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.11 15:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.01 23:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.31 17:32
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 17:32
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 14:30
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 14:30
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 10:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.16 17:45
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.03.11 00:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.11 00:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HennyThor
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
23
98%
138
81%
4%
1.04
1.24
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

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