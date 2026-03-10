- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
878
Profit Trades:
636 (72.43%)
Loss Trades:
242 (27.56%)
Best trade:
110.46 USD
Worst trade:
-44.45 USD
Gross Profit:
6 184.20 USD (618 117 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 136.99 USD (313 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (850.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
850.04 USD (47)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
11.51%
Max deposit load:
1.63%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.45
Long Trades:
400 (45.56%)
Short Trades:
478 (54.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
3.47 USD
Average Profit:
9.72 USD
Average Loss:
-12.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-578.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-578.37 USD (31)
Monthly growth:
-1.68%
Annual Forecast:
-20.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.07 USD
Maximal:
881.98 USD (6.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.99% (871.40 USD)
By Equity:
2.01% (201.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|878
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|305K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +110.46 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 47
Maximum consecutive losses: 31
Maximal consecutive profit: +850.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -578.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-UK.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|4.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|4.17 × 6
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|7.50 × 54
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|8.06 × 82
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Aiprime-Live
|10.29 × 52
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.32 × 316
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|17.44 × 184
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
22
100%
878
72%
12%
1.97
3.47
USD
USD
8%
1:500