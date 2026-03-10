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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CalibreFX Brutal
Satria Adji Prakoso

CalibreFX Brutal

Satria Adji Prakoso
Satria Adji Prakoso

Satria Adji Prakoso

www.calibreforex.id
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 33%
Headway-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
878
Profit Trades:
636 (72.43%)
Loss Trades:
242 (27.56%)
Best trade:
110.46 USD
Worst trade:
-44.45 USD
Gross Profit:
6 184.20 USD (618 117 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 136.99 USD (313 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (850.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
850.04 USD (47)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
11.51%
Max deposit load:
1.63%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.45
Long Trades:
400 (45.56%)
Short Trades:
478 (54.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
3.47 USD
Average Profit:
9.72 USD
Average Loss:
-12.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-578.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-578.37 USD (31)
Monthly growth:
-1.68%
Annual Forecast:
-20.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.07 USD
Maximal:
881.98 USD (6.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.99% (871.40 USD)
By Equity:
2.01% (201.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 878
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 305K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +110.46 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 47
Maximum consecutive losses: 31
Maximal consecutive profit: +850.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -578.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-UK.com
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live4
4.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live16
4.17 × 6
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
TradingProInternational-Live
7.50 × 54
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
8.06 × 82
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Aiprime-Live
10.29 × 52
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.32 × 316
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
17.44 × 184
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.05.19 11:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.16 11:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.12 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.12 16:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.10 09:28
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.03.10 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.03.10 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.03.10 09:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.03.10 08:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 08:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 08:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.10 08:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.10 08:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CalibreFX Brutal
50 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
22
100%
878
72%
12%
1.97
3.47
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

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