- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 157
Profit Trades:
956 (82.62%)
Loss Trades:
201 (17.37%)
Best trade:
17.41 USD
Worst trade:
-33.17 USD
Gross Profit:
3 857.90 USD (185 274 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 419.16 USD (95 052 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (395.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
395.21 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.76%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.17
Long Trades:
529 (45.72%)
Short Trades:
628 (54.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
1.24 USD
Average Profit:
4.04 USD
Average Loss:
-12.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-125.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-125.42 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
3.97%
Annual Forecast:
48.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
74.37 USD
Maximal:
156.84 USD (1.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.64% (156.39 USD)
By Equity:
7.02% (655.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|701
|AUDCADxx
|456
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|306
|AUDCADxx
|1.1K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|25K
|AUDCADxx
|65K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.41 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +395.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Sinal com risco controlado, possui trava acionada automaticamente (Equity Protector) ao atingir drawdown de -8,0%.
Disclaimer:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
22
100%
1 157
82%
100%
1.59
1.24
USD
USD
7%
1:500