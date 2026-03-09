- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 760
Profit Trades:
1 406 (79.88%)
Loss Trades:
354 (20.11%)
Best trade:
308.64 USD
Worst trade:
-67.10 USD
Gross Profit:
8 933.57 USD (221 943 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 686.94 USD (119 859 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
93 (418.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
418.97 USD (93)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
98.85%
Max deposit load:
1.61%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
21.81
Long Trades:
837 (47.56%)
Short Trades:
923 (52.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
2.41 USD
Average Profit:
6.35 USD
Average Loss:
-13.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-125.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-174.68 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.43%
Annual Forecast:
41.57%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
130.00 USD
Maximal:
194.71 USD (1.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.83% (191.86 USD)
By Equity:
6.43% (818.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|701
|EURUSDxx
|598
|AUDCADxx
|461
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|353
|EURUSDxx
|2.7K
|AUDCADxx
|1.2K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|27K
|EURUSDxx
|8.8K
|AUDCADxx
|66K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +308.64 USD
Worst trade: -67 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 93
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +418.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Disclaimer:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
47
89%
1 760
79%
99%
1.90
2.41
USD
USD
6%
1:500