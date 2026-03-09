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Wu Tien Hung

Friend Strategy

Wu Tien Hung
Wu Tien Hung

Wu Tien Hung

Graduated from the Department of Business Management at National Taipei University of Technology in Taiwan, with nearly ten years of trading experience. I prefer reversal + Martingale strategies. Welcome to follow my Forex Winner signals, so you can invest with peace of mind without fearing high
0 reviews
Reliability
134 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 50%
ThinkMarkets-Live 2
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 775
Profit Trades:
1 251 (70.47%)
Loss Trades:
524 (29.52%)
Best trade:
7 198.48 USD
Worst trade:
-1 943.49 USD
Gross Profit:
45 408.62 USD (287 483 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 318.31 USD (265 228 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (61.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 016.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
85.62%
Max deposit load:
18.44%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.41
Long Trades:
804 (45.30%)
Short Trades:
971 (54.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
6.25 USD
Average Profit:
36.30 USD
Average Loss:
-65.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-101.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 886.06 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.63%
Annual Forecast:
31.87%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 096.43 USD
Maximal:
7 886.06 USD (9.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.01% (753.63 USD)
By Equity:
13.27% (358.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDx 561
AUDCADx 403
NZDCADx 338
AUDNZDx 335
EURUSDx 138
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDx -111
AUDCADx 4.6K
NZDCADx 4.4K
AUDNZDx 2.4K
EURUSDx -222
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDx 10K
AUDCADx 10K
NZDCADx 9.6K
AUDNZDx -7.3K
EURUSDx -46
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7 198.48 USD
Worst trade: -1 943 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -101.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThinkMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.03.09 09:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.38% of days out of 784 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.09 09:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Friend Strategy
30 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
134
54%
1 775
70%
86%
1.32
6.25
USD
57%
1:200
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