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Trinh Van Sang

WolvesVN HUNTER

Trinh Van Sang
Trinh Van Sang

Trinh Van Sang

0 reviews
Reliability
75 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 132%
InterStellarFinancial-Live2
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
956
Profit Trades:
680 (71.12%)
Loss Trades:
276 (28.87%)
Best trade:
906.24 USD
Worst trade:
-102.84 USD
Gross Profit:
15 543.47 USD (345 597 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 248.76 USD (227 572 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (310.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
953.36 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
0.20%
Max deposit load:
1.87%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.91
Long Trades:
361 (37.76%)
Short Trades:
595 (62.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
9.72 USD
Average Profit:
22.86 USD
Average Loss:
-22.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-584.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-584.04 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
2.00%
Annual Forecast:
24.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.55 USD
Maximal:
584.04 USD (3.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.07% (584.04 USD)
By Equity:
2.92% (298.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 956
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 9.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 118K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +906.24 USD
Worst trade: -103 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +310.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -584.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InterStellarFinancial-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.03 16:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.14 11:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WolvesVN HUNTER
100 USD per month
132%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
75
100%
956
71%
0%
2.48
9.72
USD
5%
1:500
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