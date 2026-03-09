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Xu Tianqi

TrP EURUSD

Xu Tianqi
Xu Tianqi

Xu Tianqi

大家好
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 45 USD per month
growth since 2026 53%
PerformanceRonnaru-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 346
Profit Trades:
2 484 (74.23%)
Loss Trades:
862 (25.76%)
Best trade:
800.22 USD
Worst trade:
-114.00 USD
Gross Profit:
28 543.05 USD (365 192 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 576.43 USD (250 429 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (133.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 471.53 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
95.60%
Max deposit load:
92.50%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
104
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.99
Long Trades:
1 150 (34.37%)
Short Trades:
2 196 (65.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
4.77 USD
Average Profit:
11.49 USD
Average Loss:
-14.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-2 283.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 283.44 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
3.49%
Annual Forecast:
42.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 283.44 USD (5.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.89% (2 283.44 USD)
By Equity:
41.89% (15 712.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.prc 3346
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.prc 16K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.prc 115K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +800.22 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 283.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PerformanceRonnaru-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

用于展示
No reviews
2026.05.20 14:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 04:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 00:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.17 08:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.24 09:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.17 21:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.17 15:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.17 13:06
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.14 11:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.09 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.09 03:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TrP EURUSD
45 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
46K
USD
26
100%
3 346
74%
96%
2.26
4.77
USD
42%
1:100
Copy

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