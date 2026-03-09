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Gong Zhi Hui

BreakEdge Trail

Gong Zhi Hui
Gong Zhi Hui

Gong Zhi Hui

1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 63%
Tickmill-Live02
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 091
Profit Trades:
712 (65.26%)
Loss Trades:
379 (34.74%)
Best trade:
40.51 USD
Worst trade:
-55.60 USD
Gross Profit:
4 442.04 USD (454 666 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 930.03 USD (297 947 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
174 (1 318.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 318.70 USD (174)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
16.20%
Max deposit load:
64.58%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.89
Long Trades:
519 (47.57%)
Short Trades:
572 (52.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
1.39 USD
Average Profit:
6.24 USD
Average Loss:
-7.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-144.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-353.89 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
2.46%
Annual Forecast:
29.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.80 USD
Maximal:
799.76 USD (69.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.49% (799.76 USD)
By Equity:
48.39% (117.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 795
USDJPY 296
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
USDJPY -44
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 161K
USDJPY -4.2K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.51 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 174
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 318.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -144.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 3
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 1
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 3
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 17
XMTrading-Real 7
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 1
Imperatum-Real
0.00 × 1
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 6
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 2
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 4
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 3
InstaForex-Europe.com
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.09 × 32
ACYFX-Live
0.14 × 7
Exness-Real3
0.17 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.18 × 83
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.20 × 5
ForexMart-DemoServer
0.20 × 329
ICMarkets-Live07
0.23 × 22
166 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 147 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 18:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.14 22:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.15 12:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.24 09:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.04.23 18:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.23 10:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.23 01:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.23 00:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.22 13:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.01 00:36
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.18 20:45
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.18 20:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.18 12:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.18 12:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.18 12:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.18 11:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.18 10:39
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.18 10:39
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BreakEdge Trail
30 USD per month
63%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
22
100%
1 091
65%
16%
1.51
1.39
USD
71%
1:500
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