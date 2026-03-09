- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 091
Profit Trades:
712 (65.26%)
Loss Trades:
379 (34.74%)
Best trade:
40.51 USD
Worst trade:
-55.60 USD
Gross Profit:
4 442.04 USD (454 666 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 930.03 USD (297 947 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
174 (1 318.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 318.70 USD (174)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
16.20%
Max deposit load:
64.58%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.89
Long Trades:
519 (47.57%)
Short Trades:
572 (52.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
1.39 USD
Average Profit:
6.24 USD
Average Loss:
-7.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-144.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-353.89 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
2.46%
Annual Forecast:
29.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.80 USD
Maximal:
799.76 USD (69.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.49% (799.76 USD)
By Equity:
48.39% (117.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|795
|USDJPY
|296
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|-44
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|161K
|USDJPY
|-4.2K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.51 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 174
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 318.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -144.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 3
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 1
|
Imperatum-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 6
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 2
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 4
|
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 3
|
InstaForex-Europe.com
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
ACYFX-Live
|0.14 × 7
|
Exness-Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.18 × 83
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.20 × 5
|
ForexMart-DemoServer
|0.20 × 329
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.23 × 22
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
63%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
USD
USD
22
100%
1 091
65%
16%
1.51
1.39
USD
USD
71%
1:500