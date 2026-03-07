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Salavat Yulamanov

Hitech

Salavat Yulamanov
Salavat Yulamanov

Salavat Yulamanov

4.7 (23)
The broker provides a 100% Deposit Bonus.
https://rbfxdirect.com/ru/lk/?a=ygdm Roboforex
6 products 2 signals 3 topics 40 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 76%
Exispro-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
912
Profit Trades:
776 (85.08%)
Loss Trades:
136 (14.91%)
Best trade:
115.74 USD
Worst trade:
-123.98 USD
Gross Profit:
6 378.25 USD (226 605 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 601.11 USD (165 404 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
113 (970.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
970.05 USD (113)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
98.65%
Max deposit load:
30.24%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
16.27
Long Trades:
512 (56.14%)
Short Trades:
400 (43.86%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
4.14 USD
Average Profit:
8.22 USD
Average Loss:
-19.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-23.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-182.38 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.05%
Annual Forecast:
12.79%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
232.17 USD (3.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.90% (232.17 USD)
By Equity:
16.64% (1 421.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD_i 488
AUDCAD_i 160
NZDCAD_i 97
AUDUSD_i 78
XAGUSD_i 62
XAUUSD_i 24
USDCAD_i 2
USDJPY_i 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD_i 1.3K
AUDCAD_i 1.7K
NZDCAD_i 826
AUDUSD_i 169
XAGUSD_i -442
XAUUSD_i 73
USDCAD_i 7
USDJPY_i 83
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD_i 26K
AUDCAD_i 41K
NZDCAD_i 23K
AUDUSD_i 7.1K
XAGUSD_i -48K
XAUUSD_i 13K
USDCAD_i 421
USDJPY_i 1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +115.74 USD
Worst trade: -124 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 113
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +970.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exispro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 13:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.04.28 17:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.14 23:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.03.27 16:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.07 15:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hitech
30 USD per month
76%
0
0
USD
8.8K
USD
25
96%
912
85%
99%
2.45
4.14
USD
17%
1:200
Copy

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