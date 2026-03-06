SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Quantum Titan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

Quantum Titan

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

Bogdan Ion Puscasu

4.8 (2652)
🔷 VIP Trading Conditions for Our Clients
12 products 9 signals 3 topics 20 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 70%
VantageMarkets-Live 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
71 (89.87%)
Loss Trades:
8 (10.13%)
Best trade:
2 391.25 EUR
Worst trade:
-2 887.06 EUR
Gross Profit:
57 832.89 EUR (16 476 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 941.21 EUR (8 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (36 328.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36 328.12 EUR (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
0.28%
Max deposit load:
10.60%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.12
Long Trades:
44 (55.70%)
Short Trades:
35 (44.30%)
Profit Factor:
2.52
Expected Payoff:
441.67 EUR
Average Profit:
814.55 EUR
Average Loss:
-2 867.65 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5 504.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 504.23 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
11.59%
Annual Forecast:
140.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.73 EUR
Maximal:
6 820.24 EUR (11.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.81% (6 811.39 EUR)
By Equity:
14.59% (7 880.69 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 79
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 40K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 8.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 391.25 EUR
Worst trade: -2 887 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +36 328.12 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 504.23 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.06.26 10:00
No swaps are charged
2026.06.26 10:00
No swaps are charged
2026.06.24 09:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.11 22:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.21 01:38
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.74% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.19 16:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.19 01:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 01:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.19 00:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 00:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.14 05:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.14 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.29 11:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.29 10:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.28 04:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 03:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.24 06:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.24 05:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.23 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.16 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Quantum Titan
999 USD per month
70%
0
0
USD
85K
EUR
22
100%
79
89%
0%
2.52
441.67
EUR
15%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.