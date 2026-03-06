- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
71 (89.87%)
Loss Trades:
8 (10.13%)
Best trade:
2 391.25 EUR
Worst trade:
-2 887.06 EUR
Gross Profit:
57 832.89 EUR (16 476 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 941.21 EUR (8 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (36 328.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36 328.12 EUR (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
0.28%
Max deposit load:
10.60%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.12
Long Trades:
44 (55.70%)
Short Trades:
35 (44.30%)
Profit Factor:
2.52
Expected Payoff:
441.67 EUR
Average Profit:
814.55 EUR
Average Loss:
-2 867.65 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5 504.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 504.23 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
11.59%
Annual Forecast:
140.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.73 EUR
Maximal:
6 820.24 EUR (11.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.81% (6 811.39 EUR)
By Equity:
14.59% (7 880.69 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|79
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|40K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|8.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 391.25 EUR
Worst trade: -2 887 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +36 328.12 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 504.23 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
70%
0
0
USD
USD
85K
EUR
EUR
22
100%
79
89%
0%
2.52
441.67
EUR
EUR
15%
1:500