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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / LUMEN
Mahendran Nadarajah

LUMEN

Mahendran Nadarajah
Mahendran Nadarajah

Mahendran Nadarajah

0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 15%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
911
Profit Trades:
639 (70.14%)
Loss Trades:
272 (29.86%)
Best trade:
4 816.94 USD
Worst trade:
-150.96 USD
Gross Profit:
16 626.37 USD (523 049 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 043.42 USD (210 432 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (91.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 345.79 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
68.57%
Max deposit load:
8.68%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.31
Long Trades:
790 (86.72%)
Short Trades:
121 (13.28%)
Profit Factor:
4.11
Expected Payoff:
13.81 USD
Average Profit:
26.02 USD
Average Loss:
-14.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-43.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-394.10 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-6.59%
Annual Forecast:
-79.91%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
945.59 USD (6.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.09% (945.59 USD)
By Equity:
47.84% (5 034.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 878
XAGUSD 24
AUDCAD 8
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12K
XAGUSD 308
AUDCAD 96
BTCUSD -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 288K
XAGUSD 30K
AUDCAD 5.1K
BTCUSD -11K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 816.94 USD
Worst trade: -151 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.14 × 74
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.30 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.57 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.63 × 409
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
0.91 × 53
RoboForex-ECN
0.93 × 202
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.54 × 13
PlaceATrade-Real-4
2.51 × 130
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.68 × 80
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
7.25 × 4
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
18.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 00:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 15:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 12:58
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.26 22:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 18:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 15:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 13:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 14:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 10:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 06:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 16:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 18:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 17:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 13:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 15:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LUMEN
99 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
9.5K
USD
24
91%
911
70%
69%
4.11
13.81
USD
48%
1:500
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