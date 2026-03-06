- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
911
Profit Trades:
639 (70.14%)
Loss Trades:
272 (29.86%)
Best trade:
4 816.94 USD
Worst trade:
-150.96 USD
Gross Profit:
16 626.37 USD (523 049 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 043.42 USD (210 432 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (91.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 345.79 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
68.57%
Max deposit load:
8.68%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.31
Long Trades:
790 (86.72%)
Short Trades:
121 (13.28%)
Profit Factor:
4.11
Expected Payoff:
13.81 USD
Average Profit:
26.02 USD
Average Loss:
-14.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-43.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-394.10 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-6.59%
Annual Forecast:
-79.91%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
945.59 USD (6.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.09% (945.59 USD)
By Equity:
47.84% (5 034.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|878
|XAGUSD
|24
|AUDCAD
|8
|BTCUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|XAGUSD
|308
|AUDCAD
|96
|BTCUSD
|-1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|288K
|XAGUSD
|30K
|AUDCAD
|5.1K
|BTCUSD
|-11K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 816.94 USD
Worst trade: -151 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.14 × 74
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.30 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.57 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.63 × 409
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|0.91 × 53
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.93 × 202
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.54 × 13
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|2.51 × 130
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|4.05 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.68 × 80
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|7.25 × 4
|
TradersWay-Live
|13.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|18.00 × 1
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
9.5K
USD
USD
24
91%
911
70%
69%
4.11
13.81
USD
USD
48%
1:500