- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
291
Profit Trades:
140 (48.10%)
Loss Trades:
151 (51.89%)
Best trade:
6.54 USD
Worst trade:
-18.11 USD
Gross Profit:
218.76 USD (16 637 pips)
Gross Loss:
-149.68 USD (11 762 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (30.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.95 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
50.55%
Max deposit load:
4.59%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.34
Long Trades:
116 (39.86%)
Short Trades:
175 (60.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.24 USD
Average Profit:
1.56 USD
Average Loss:
-0.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-20.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.14 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.57%
Annual Forecast:
128.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.10 USD
Maximal:
29.54 USD (23.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.91% (29.53 USD)
By Equity:
9.61% (15.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|84
|AUDNZD
|66
|EURUSD
|53
|NZDUSD
|50
|EURGBP
|35
|GBPUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|48
|AUDNZD
|-3
|EURUSD
|8
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|19
|GBPUSD
|-4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|2.8K
|AUDNZD
|45
|EURUSD
|818
|NZDUSD
|220
|EURGBP
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|-203
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.54 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.24 × 21
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 38
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.36 × 74
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.47 × 505
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.50 × 6
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.70 × 220
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.76 × 200
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.90 × 221
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.93 × 40
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.00 × 10
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
USD
169
USD
USD
27
100%
291
48%
51%
1.46
0.24
USD
USD
24%
1:500