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Stanislav Tomilov

Full Throttle DMX EA NormalRisk

Stanislav Tomilov
Stanislav Tomilov

Stanislav Tomilov

4.4 (785)
MyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
17 products 17 signals 3 topics 33 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 69%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
291
Profit Trades:
140 (48.10%)
Loss Trades:
151 (51.89%)
Best trade:
6.54 USD
Worst trade:
-18.11 USD
Gross Profit:
218.76 USD (16 637 pips)
Gross Loss:
-149.68 USD (11 762 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (30.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.95 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
50.55%
Max deposit load:
4.59%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.34
Long Trades:
116 (39.86%)
Short Trades:
175 (60.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.24 USD
Average Profit:
1.56 USD
Average Loss:
-0.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-20.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.14 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.57%
Annual Forecast:
128.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.10 USD
Maximal:
29.54 USD (23.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.91% (29.53 USD)
By Equity:
9.61% (15.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 84
AUDNZD 66
EURUSD 53
NZDUSD 50
EURGBP 35
GBPUSD 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 48
AUDNZD -3
EURUSD 8
NZDUSD 2
EURGBP 19
GBPUSD -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 2.8K
AUDNZD 45
EURUSD 818
NZDUSD 220
EURGBP 1.2K
GBPUSD -203
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.54 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.24 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 38
Exness-MT5Real12
0.36 × 74
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
Exness-MT5Real7
0.47 × 505
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.70 × 220
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.76 × 200
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.90 × 221
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
FusionMarkets-Live
0.93 × 40
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
ICMarkets-MT5
1.00 × 10
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
80 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

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No reviews
2026.04.16 03:48
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.13 19:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.12 21:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.08 13:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.18 13:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.15 21:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.06 02:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Full Throttle DMX EA NormalRisk
1000 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
169
USD
27
100%
291
48%
51%
1.46
0.24
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

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