- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 998
Profit Trades:
1 009 (50.50%)
Loss Trades:
989 (49.50%)
Best trade:
19.03 USD
Worst trade:
-15.34 USD
Gross Profit:
3 143.64 USD (748 678 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 285.87 USD (743 464 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (118.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.07 USD (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
81.25%
Max deposit load:
18.20%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
1 106 (55.36%)
Short Trades:
892 (44.64%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
3.12 USD
Average Loss:
-3.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-155.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-155.48 USD (37)
Monthly growth:
-15.66%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
176.24 USD
Maximal:
561.61 USD (10.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.32% (560.19 USD)
By Equity:
7.56% (80.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|263
|AUDUSD
|253
|USDJPY
|252
|EURJPY
|250
|.USTECHCash
|223
|.US500Cash
|213
|AUDJPY
|107
|.DE40Cash
|89
|NZDJPY
|79
|NZDUSD
|72
|USDCAD
|52
|.JP225Cash
|40
|BRENT
|31
|EURUSD
|31
|.US30Cash
|17
|GBPJPY
|11
|WTI
|9
|USDCHF
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|-140
|AUDUSD
|119
|USDJPY
|-127
|EURJPY
|7
|.USTECHCash
|96
|.US500Cash
|40
|AUDJPY
|58
|.DE40Cash
|-17
|NZDJPY
|-23
|NZDUSD
|-29
|USDCAD
|-29
|.JP225Cash
|-72
|BRENT
|-88
|EURUSD
|40
|.US30Cash
|14
|GBPJPY
|11
|WTI
|-29
|USDCHF
|26
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|-13K
|AUDUSD
|11K
|USDJPY
|-16K
|EURJPY
|8.9K
|.USTECHCash
|119K
|.US500Cash
|107
|AUDJPY
|8.2K
|.DE40Cash
|-18K
|NZDJPY
|-2.6K
|NZDUSD
|-2.2K
|USDCAD
|-3.1K
|.JP225Cash
|-107K
|BRENT
|-836
|EURUSD
|4.2K
|.US30Cash
|14K
|GBPJPY
|1.8K
|WTI
|-277
|USDCHF
|1K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.03 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 37
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -155.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 5
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.48 × 120
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|0.50 × 12
|
Exness-Real
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.50 × 82
|
TitanFX-01
|0.51 × 82
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.52 × 1100
|
Exness-Real26
|0.56 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.71 × 3239
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.73 × 210
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.90 × 20
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 6
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|1.00 × 8
Expert Advisor Monitoring.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
940
USD
USD
44
100%
1 998
50%
81%
0.95
-0.07
USD
USD
38%
1:300