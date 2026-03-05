The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.00 × 1 FXCL-Main2 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Demo 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real17 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 5 TickmillUK-Live03 0.14 × 7 ICMarkets-Live14 0.14 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.48 × 120 EGlobal-Cent6 0.50 × 12 Exness-Real 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.50 × 82 TitanFX-01 0.51 × 82 Tickmill-Live04 0.52 × 1100 Exness-Real26 0.56 × 9 Tickmill-Live 0.67 × 3 RoboForex-Prime 0.71 × 3239 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.73 × 210 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.75 × 4 ICMarkets-Live16 0.90 × 20 FusionMarkets-Demo 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live33 1.00 × 6 RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2 1.00 × 8 50 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor