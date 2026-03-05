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Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

Vini Swing Trading MT4 v2

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

4 (4)
Vini Expert Advisor (EA) For Forex Trading On MetaTrader 5 (MT5) And MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
2 products 5 signals 6 codes 11 topics 1896 comments
0 reviews
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 -9%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 998
Profit Trades:
1 009 (50.50%)
Loss Trades:
989 (49.50%)
Best trade:
19.03 USD
Worst trade:
-15.34 USD
Gross Profit:
3 143.64 USD (748 678 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 285.87 USD (743 464 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (118.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.07 USD (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
81.25%
Max deposit load:
18.20%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
1 106 (55.36%)
Short Trades:
892 (44.64%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
3.12 USD
Average Loss:
-3.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-155.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-155.48 USD (37)
Monthly growth:
-15.66%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
176.24 USD
Maximal:
561.61 USD (10.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.32% (560.19 USD)
By Equity:
7.56% (80.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CADJPY 263
AUDUSD 253
USDJPY 252
EURJPY 250
.USTECHCash 223
.US500Cash 213
AUDJPY 107
.DE40Cash 89
NZDJPY 79
NZDUSD 72
USDCAD 52
.JP225Cash 40
BRENT 31
EURUSD 31
.US30Cash 17
GBPJPY 11
WTI 9
USDCHF 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY -140
AUDUSD 119
USDJPY -127
EURJPY 7
.USTECHCash 96
.US500Cash 40
AUDJPY 58
.DE40Cash -17
NZDJPY -23
NZDUSD -29
USDCAD -29
.JP225Cash -72
BRENT -88
EURUSD 40
.US30Cash 14
GBPJPY 11
WTI -29
USDCHF 26
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY -13K
AUDUSD 11K
USDJPY -16K
EURJPY 8.9K
.USTECHCash 119K
.US500Cash 107
AUDJPY 8.2K
.DE40Cash -18K
NZDJPY -2.6K
NZDUSD -2.2K
USDCAD -3.1K
.JP225Cash -107K
BRENT -836
EURUSD 4.2K
.US30Cash 14K
GBPJPY 1.8K
WTI -277
USDCHF 1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.03 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 37
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -155.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 5
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 120
EGlobal-Cent6
0.50 × 12
Exness-Real
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.50 × 82
TitanFX-01
0.51 × 82
Tickmill-Live04
0.52 × 1100
Exness-Real26
0.56 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
RoboForex-Prime
0.71 × 3239
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.73 × 210
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.90 × 20
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 6
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
1.00 × 8
50 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Expert Advisor Monitoring.
No reviews
2026.07.30 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.16 14:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 280 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 12:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.06 10:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.37% of days out of 270 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.03 07:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.14 10:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 187 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.13 14:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.13 01:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of 186 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.13 00:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.10 15:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.66% of days out of 152 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 12:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.06 09:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.05 23:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 95 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vini Swing Trading MT4 v2
999 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
940
USD
44
100%
1 998
50%
81%
0.95
-0.07
USD
38%
1:300
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