The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

IFCMarketsLtd-Real 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 2.05 × 21 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor