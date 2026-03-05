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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Popeye
Jose Jesus Carrion Linares

Popeye

Jose Jesus Carrion Linares
Jose Jesus Carrion Linares

Jose Jesus Carrion Linares

0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
38 (51.35%)
Loss Trades:
36 (48.65%)
Best trade:
14.97 EUR
Worst trade:
-12.33 EUR
Gross Profit:
136.18 EUR (15 172 pips)
Gross Loss:
-113.96 EUR (12 152 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (14.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.29 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
26.78%
Max deposit load:
92.57%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
42 (56.76%)
Short Trades:
32 (43.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.30 EUR
Average Profit:
3.58 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.17 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-16.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.46 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
2.21%
Annual Forecast:
26.86%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.73 EUR
Maximal:
27.56 EUR (4.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.43% (27.71 EUR)
By Equity:
2.47% (15.16 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SP500 74
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500 25
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500 3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.97 EUR
Worst trade: -12 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.11 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.78 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

IFCMarketsLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
2.05 × 21
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 02:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 18:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.09 02:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.74% of days out of 136 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.07 08:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 18:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 02:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.83% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 16:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 13:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.84% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 18:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.16 20:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.16 14:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.88% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 07:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.29 21:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.29 21:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.28 15:15
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 15 days. This comprises 15.96% of days out of the 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.28 04:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Popeye
3000 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
23
62%
74
51%
27%
1.19
0.30
EUR
3%
1:200
Copy

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