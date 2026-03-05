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Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI EA

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

4.4 (7)
👋 Hi, I’m Keyan.
2 products 3 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 33%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
349
Profit Trades:
235 (67.33%)
Loss Trades:
114 (32.66%)
Best trade:
124.58 USD
Worst trade:
-39.16 USD
Gross Profit:
960.24 USD (81 970 pips)
Gross Loss:
-591.97 USD (59 852 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (21.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
264.17 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
46.08%
Max deposit load:
5.40%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.51
Long Trades:
200 (57.31%)
Short Trades:
149 (42.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
4.09 USD
Average Loss:
-5.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-98.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-116.04 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
13.94%
Annual Forecast:
169.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.81 USD
Maximal:
146.47 USD (20.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.75% (146.47 USD)
By Equity:
8.12% (106.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 66
XAUUSD 59
NZDUSD 55
USDCAD 55
NZDCAD 52
GBPCHF 42
AUDNZD 20
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 39
XAUUSD 202
NZDUSD 33
USDCAD 24
NZDCAD 26
GBPCHF 35
AUDNZD 8
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 3.1K
XAUUSD 20K
NZDUSD -36
USDCAD -1.1K
NZDCAD -2K
GBPCHF 1.1K
AUDNZD 722
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +124.58 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.37 × 208
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.53 × 469
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.63 × 1805
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.80 × 2045
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.88 × 1391
RoboForex-ECN
2.45 × 728
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.49 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.67 × 6
TradersWay-Live
3.50 × 12
ICMarkets-Live14
3.92 × 65
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
5.07 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.40 × 84
PlaceATrade-Real-4
5.87 × 518
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
16.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live26
18.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

If you are interested in copying this EA for free please join my telegram channel!

https://t.me/LazyPipsFX

LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.

Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.

The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.


No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 15:43
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.13 02:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.05 16:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI EA
30 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
27
100%
349
67%
46%
1.62
1.06
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.