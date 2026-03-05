- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|66
|XAUUSD
|59
|NZDUSD
|55
|USDCAD
|55
|NZDCAD
|52
|GBPCHF
|42
|AUDNZD
|20
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|39
|XAUUSD
|202
|NZDUSD
|33
|USDCAD
|24
|NZDCAD
|26
|GBPCHF
|35
|AUDNZD
|8
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|3.1K
|XAUUSD
|20K
|NZDUSD
|-36
|USDCAD
|-1.1K
|NZDCAD
|-2K
|GBPCHF
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|722
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.37 × 208
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.53 × 469
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.63 × 1805
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.80 × 2045
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.88 × 1391
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.45 × 728
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.49 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.67 × 6
|
TradersWay-Live
|3.50 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|3.92 × 65
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|5.07 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.40 × 84
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|5.87 × 518
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|16.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|18.00 × 1
If you are interested in copying this EA for free please join my telegram channel!
https://t.me/LazyPipsFX
LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.
Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.
The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.
USD
USD
USD