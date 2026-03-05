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Febry Tri Viantono

Cuan Hunter

Febry Tri Viantono
Febry Tri Viantono

Febry Tri Viantono

0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 92%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
257
Profit Trades:
165 (64.20%)
Loss Trades:
92 (35.80%)
Best trade:
52.82 USD
Worst trade:
-38.97 USD
Gross Profit:
894.00 USD (463 516 pips)
Gross Loss:
-650.59 USD (344 225 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (8.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.91 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
12.37%
Max deposit load:
69.94%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.05
Long Trades:
146 (56.81%)
Short Trades:
111 (43.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
5.42 USD
Average Loss:
-7.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-12.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.94 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.15%
Annual Forecast:
26.13%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.00 USD
Maximal:
118.73 USD (23.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.00% (80.72 USD)
By Equity:
1.67% (9.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 201
GBPUSD 52
EURUSD 1
EURCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
GBPCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 240
GBPUSD 17
EURUSD -5
EURCAD 4
NZDCAD -2
GBPCHF -10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 120K
GBPUSD 793
EURUSD -500
EURCAD 490
NZDCAD -246
GBPCHF -835
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.82 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real3
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real2
1.54 × 218
XMGlobal-MT5 13
6.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real26
18.59 × 22
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
VERY SAFE strategy to growth your account with small balance or big balance, please adjust your risk with your account balance.

- NO OVERTRADE
- NO LAYER/MARTIANGLE Strategy
- ALWAYS GROWTH FOR LONGTERM
- NEVER MC STRATEGY
No reviews
2026.05.27 07:04
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.35% of days out of 371 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.26 19:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.26 05:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.25 07:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.10 09:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.37% of days out of 293 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cuan Hunter
33 USD per month
92%
0
0
USD
609
USD
64
31%
257
64%
12%
1.37
0.95
USD
28%
1:100
Copy

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