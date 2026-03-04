- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
451
Profit Trades:
314 (69.62%)
Loss Trades:
137 (30.38%)
Best trade:
107.54 EUR
Worst trade:
-54.84 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 797.56 EUR (56 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 568.74 EUR (23 983 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (132.47 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
164.75 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
92.28%
Max deposit load:
7.93%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
20.43
Long Trades:
226 (50.11%)
Short Trades:
225 (49.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.42
Expected Payoff:
4.94 EUR
Average Profit:
12.09 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.45 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-93.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.76 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
21.49%
Annual Forecast:
260.78%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.13 EUR
Maximal:
109.11 EUR (4.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.71% (109.60 EUR)
By Equity:
33.24% (846.28 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|203
|NZDCAD
|172
|AUDNZD
|76
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|191
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|17K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|AUDNZD
|3.3K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +107.54 EUR
Worst trade: -55 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.47 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.42 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 6
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 9
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Headway-Real
|1.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.38 × 26
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.50 × 14
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.73 × 30
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.93 × 224
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.23 × 124
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.37 × 91
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.57 × 4439
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.77 × 752
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.81 × 1579
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.21 × 75
|
FBS-Real
|3.31 × 13
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.50 × 4
This signal is operated manually using the Titan Gravity indicator and the Titan Machinist manager.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
193%
1
5.8K
USD
USD
2.9K
EUR
EUR
24
0%
451
69%
92%
2.42
4.94
EUR
EUR
33%
1:500