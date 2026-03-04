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Marco De Donno

Titan Gravity Strategy

Marco De Donno
Marco De Donno

Marco De Donno

1 (1)
Hi, my name is Marco 🙋‍♂️
I am an independent developer with a passion for finance.
Trader for years, I started developing trading algorithms some time ago.
I am a developer specializing in the design of trading algorithms.
8 products 4 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
1 / 5.8K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 193%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
451
Profit Trades:
314 (69.62%)
Loss Trades:
137 (30.38%)
Best trade:
107.54 EUR
Worst trade:
-54.84 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 797.56 EUR (56 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 568.74 EUR (23 983 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (132.47 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
164.75 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
92.28%
Max deposit load:
7.93%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
20.43
Long Trades:
226 (50.11%)
Short Trades:
225 (49.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.42
Expected Payoff:
4.94 EUR
Average Profit:
12.09 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.45 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-93.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.76 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
21.49%
Annual Forecast:
260.78%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.13 EUR
Maximal:
109.11 EUR (4.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.71% (109.60 EUR)
By Equity:
33.24% (846.28 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 203
NZDCAD 172
AUDNZD 76
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDCAD 1.1K
AUDNZD 191
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 17K
NZDCAD 13K
AUDNZD 3.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +107.54 EUR
Worst trade: -55 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.47 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.42 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 6
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
FusionMarkets-Live
0.40 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 9
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.67 × 6
Headway-Real
1.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.38 × 26
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 14
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
itexsys-Platform
1.73 × 30
FPMarkets-Live
1.93 × 224
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.23 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.37 × 91
Darwinex-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.57 × 4439
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.77 × 752
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.81 × 1579
Tickmill-Live
3.21 × 75
FBS-Real
3.31 × 13
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.50 × 4
48 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This signal is operated manually using the Titan Gravity indicator and the Titan Machinist manager.
No reviews
2026.05.31 22:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.29 21:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.13 12:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 09:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.05 05:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.04 19:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Titan Gravity Strategy
30 USD per month
193%
1
5.8K
USD
2.9K
EUR
24
0%
451
69%
92%
2.42
4.94
EUR
33%
1:500
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