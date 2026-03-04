The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Forex.com-Live 536 0.00 × 1 VTMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real12 0.00 × 10 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 0.00 × 6 VTMarkets-Live 6 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.38 × 29 FusionMarkets-Live 0.40 × 15 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.56 × 9 PacificUnionLLC-Live 0.67 × 6 Headway-Real 1.00 × 6 VantageInternational-Live 3 1.38 × 26 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 1.50 × 14 PlexyTrade-Server01 1.50 × 2 BlueberryMarkets-Live 1.63 × 8 itexsys-Platform 1.73 × 30 FPMarkets-Live 1.93 × 224 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.23 × 124 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 2.37 × 91 Darwinex-Live 2.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.57 × 4439 FPMarketsLLC-Live 2.77 × 752 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 2.81 × 1579 Tickmill-Live 3.21 × 75 FBS-Real 3.31 × 13 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01 3.50 × 4 48 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor