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Vladimir Masalov

Only 10 percent

Vladimir Masalov
Vladimir Masalov

Vladimir Masalov

1 topic 18 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 48%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
38 (97.43%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.56%)
Best trade:
2 486.16 RUB
Worst trade:
-0.20 RUB
Gross Profit:
26 721.91 RUB (49 999 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.20 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (20 186.02 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20 186.02 RUB (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.74
Trading activity:
99.02%
Max deposit load:
77.98%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
24 days
Recovery Factor:
133608.55
Long Trades:
13 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
26 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
133609.55
Expected Payoff:
685.17 RUB
Average Profit:
703.21 RUB
Average Loss:
-0.20 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.20 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.20 RUB (1)
Monthly growth:
5.02%
Algo trading:
53%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
0.20 RUB (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.20 RUB)
By Equity:
8.48% (11 041.24 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 6
USDCHFrfd 6
USDCADrfd 5
GBPJPYrfd 5
USDJPYrfd 5
GBPUSDrfd 4
AUDUSDrfd 4
NZDUSDrfd 3
EURJPYrfd 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd 73
USDCHFrfd 35
USDCADrfd 43
GBPJPYrfd 70
USDJPYrfd 61
GBPUSDrfd 67
AUDUSDrfd 13
NZDUSDrfd 57
EURJPYrfd 23
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd 6.5K
USDCHFrfd 2.6K
USDCADrfd 5.8K
GBPJPYrfd 11K
USDJPYrfd 9.9K
GBPUSDrfd 5.5K
AUDUSDrfd 1.3K
NZDUSDrfd 4.7K
EURJPYrfd 3.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 486.16 RUB
Worst trade: -0 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +20 186.02 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.20 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 06:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 17:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 05:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.01 07:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.05 15:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.04 11:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 10:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 10:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 12 days. This comprises 15% of days out of the 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.18 08:56
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.18 04:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.15 10:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.15 09:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 08:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.16 12:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.16 11:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.07 22:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.01 11:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.01 10:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Only 10 percent
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
137K
RUB
22
53%
39
97%
99%
133609.55
685.17
RUB
8%
1:40
Copy

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