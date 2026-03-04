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Antonino Laurenda

ANT1

Antonino Laurenda
Antonino Laurenda

Antonino Laurenda

0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
979
Profit Trades:
524 (53.52%)
Loss Trades:
455 (46.48%)
Best trade:
2 330.92 USD
Worst trade:
-4 961.60 USD
Gross Profit:
149 002.54 USD (2 440 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136 088.96 USD (158 372 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (3 951.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 204.60 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
9.01%
Max deposit load:
40.55%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
691 (70.58%)
Short Trades:
288 (29.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
13.19 USD
Average Profit:
284.36 USD
Average Loss:
-299.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-5 588.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 866.88 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-8.08%
Annual Forecast:
-98.00%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
146.69 USD
Maximal:
15 034.14 USD (11.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.75% (15 034.14 USD)
By Equity:
10.57% (12 852.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GDAXI 618
SP500 118
NDX 111
XAUUSD 97
XAGUSD 4
EURUSD 3
NZDUSD 1
XTIUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GDAXI 8.6K
SP500 5.9K
NDX 1.1K
XAUUSD 3.7K
XAGUSD 968
EURUSD 12
NZDUSD 4
XTIUSD 15
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GDAXI 8.4K
SP500 5.9K
NDX 4K
XAUUSD 7K
XAGUSD 1.6K
EURUSD -123
NZDUSD 7
XTIUSD 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 330.92 USD
Worst trade: -4 962 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 951.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 588.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.73 × 335
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.90 × 10
FXOpen-MT5
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
Darwinex-Live
1.67 × 2321
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
2.00 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.00 × 2
23 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
I primarily trade the Frankfurt DAX, as well as  S&P and Nasdaq. My market entries are supported by technical analysis, cyclical analysis and Gann theory.
No reviews
2026.04.27 13:59
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 238 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.27 07:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.24 15:13
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.68% of days out of 235 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.24 12:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.24 11:09
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.68% of days out of 235 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.22 09:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.08 13:05
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.57% of days out of 219 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.07 08:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.30 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.26 10:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.20 17:18
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.5% of days out of 200 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.20 14:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.20 13:14
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.5% of days out of 200 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.18 10:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.17 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.57% of days out of 197 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.17 12:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.16 10:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.12 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.05 15:07
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.86% of days out of 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ANT1
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
113K
USD
49
7%
979
53%
9%
1.09
13.19
USD
12%
1:200
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