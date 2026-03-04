- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
979
Profit Trades:
524 (53.52%)
Loss Trades:
455 (46.48%)
Best trade:
2 330.92 USD
Worst trade:
-4 961.60 USD
Gross Profit:
149 002.54 USD (2 440 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136 088.96 USD (158 372 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (3 951.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 204.60 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
9.01%
Max deposit load:
40.55%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
691 (70.58%)
Short Trades:
288 (29.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
13.19 USD
Average Profit:
284.36 USD
Average Loss:
-299.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-5 588.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 866.88 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-8.08%
Annual Forecast:
-98.00%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
146.69 USD
Maximal:
15 034.14 USD (11.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.75% (15 034.14 USD)
By Equity:
10.57% (12 852.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GDAXI
|618
|SP500
|118
|NDX
|111
|XAUUSD
|97
|XAGUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|1
|XTIUSD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GDAXI
|8.6K
|SP500
|5.9K
|NDX
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|XAGUSD
|968
|EURUSD
|12
|NZDUSD
|4
|XTIUSD
|15
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GDAXI
|8.4K
|SP500
|5.9K
|NDX
|4K
|XAUUSD
|7K
|XAGUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|-123
|NZDUSD
|7
|XTIUSD
|1
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 330.92 USD
Worst trade: -4 962 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 951.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 588.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.73 × 335
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.90 × 10
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.56 × 36
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.67 × 2321
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.00 × 2
I primarily trade the Frankfurt DAX, as well as S&P and Nasdaq. My market entries are supported by technical analysis, cyclical analysis and Gann theory.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
113K
USD
USD
49
7%
979
53%
9%
1.09
13.19
USD
USD
12%
1:200