- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
349
Profit Trades:
240 (68.76%)
Loss Trades:
109 (31.23%)
Best trade:
465.04 USD
Worst trade:
-134.78 USD
Gross Profit:
6 217.91 USD (39 417 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 640.27 USD (35 889 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (260.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
494.20 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
80.89%
Max deposit load:
12.04%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.50
Long Trades:
157 (44.99%)
Short Trades:
192 (55.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
7.39 USD
Average Profit:
25.91 USD
Average Loss:
-33.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-89.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-468.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.24%
Annual Forecast:
51.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.79 USD
Maximal:
468.40 USD (41.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.99% (89.69 USD)
By Equity:
29.59% (1 864.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|187
|NZDCAD
|156
|GBPCHF
|5
|AUDNZD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|GBPCHF
|182
|AUDNZD
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-372
|NZDCAD
|3.3K
|GBPCHF
|675
|AUDNZD
|-7
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +465.04 USD
Worst trade: -135 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +260.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 4
|
TradersWay-TW ECN Live
|0.00 × 2
|
USGFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BCS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TMG-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PipHijau-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 19
|
AizGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FinsaEurope-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.08 × 52
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.12 × 26
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.13 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.14 × 28
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.21 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.27 × 56
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.29 × 101
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.30 × 152
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.33 × 12
Slow Steady growth
Main Focus Compunding
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
USD
8.2K
USD
USD
29
100%
349
68%
81%
1.70
7.39
USD
USD
30%
1:500