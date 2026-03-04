The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-4 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live19 0.00 × 4 TradersWay-TW ECN Live 0.00 × 2 USGFX-Live 0.00 × 1 BCS-Real 0.00 × 1 AxiTrader-US09-Live 0.00 × 1 UniverseWheel-Live 0.00 × 3 TMG-Live 0.00 × 1 PipHijau-Real 0.00 × 2 Hankotrade-Live 0.00 × 19 AizGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 FinsaEurope-Live 0.00 × 1 ILQAu-A1 Live 0.00 × 3 ATCBrokers-Live 1 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live17 0.08 × 52 ICMarkets-Live06 0.12 × 26 TradersWay-Live 2 0.13 × 15 ICMarkets-Live18 0.14 × 28 Tickmill-Live08 0.21 × 14 Pepperstone-Edge05 0.25 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.27 × 56 ICMarkets-Live07 0.29 × 7 ICMarkets-Live15 0.29 × 101 ICMarkets-Live05 0.30 × 152 Tickmill-Live05 0.33 × 12 130 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor