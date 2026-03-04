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Parin Daulat

Tech Edge

Parin Daulat
Parin Daulat

Parin Daulat

0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 50%
Tickmill-Live02
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
349
Profit Trades:
240 (68.76%)
Loss Trades:
109 (31.23%)
Best trade:
465.04 USD
Worst trade:
-134.78 USD
Gross Profit:
6 217.91 USD (39 417 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 640.27 USD (35 889 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (260.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
494.20 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
80.89%
Max deposit load:
12.04%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.50
Long Trades:
157 (44.99%)
Short Trades:
192 (55.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
7.39 USD
Average Profit:
25.91 USD
Average Loss:
-33.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-89.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-468.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.24%
Annual Forecast:
51.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.79 USD
Maximal:
468.40 USD (41.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.99% (89.69 USD)
By Equity:
29.59% (1 864.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 187
NZDCAD 156
GBPCHF 5
AUDNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDCAD 1.1K
GBPCHF 182
AUDNZD -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -372
NZDCAD 3.3K
GBPCHF 675
AUDNZD -7
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +465.04 USD
Worst trade: -135 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +260.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 4
TradersWay-TW ECN Live
0.00 × 2
USGFX-Live
0.00 × 1
BCS-Real
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 3
TMG-Live
0.00 × 1
PipHijau-Real
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 19
AizGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FinsaEurope-Live
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.08 × 52
ICMarkets-Live06
0.12 × 26
TradersWay-Live 2
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live18
0.14 × 28
Tickmill-Live08
0.21 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.27 × 56
ICMarkets-Live07
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live15
0.29 × 101
ICMarkets-Live05
0.30 × 152
Tickmill-Live05
0.33 × 12
130 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Slow Steady growth


Main Focus Compunding

No reviews
2026.04.02 12:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.04 14:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tech Edge
30 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
8.2K
USD
29
100%
349
68%
81%
1.70
7.39
USD
30%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.