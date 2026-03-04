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Ilya Zelenov

QiwiX MT4

Ilya Zelenov
Ilya Zelenov

Ilya Zelenov

My channel in telegram: https://t.me/qiwix_signals
2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 67%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
235
Profit Trades:
156 (66.38%)
Loss Trades:
79 (33.62%)
Best trade:
14.36 USD
Worst trade:
-8.46 USD
Gross Profit:
553.20 USD (39 421 pips)
Gross Loss:
-256.45 USD (30 185 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (26.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.18 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
74.87%
Max deposit load:
3.57%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.50
Long Trades:
101 (42.98%)
Short Trades:
134 (57.02%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
1.26 USD
Average Profit:
3.55 USD
Average Loss:
-3.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-19.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.15 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.71%
Annual Forecast:
44.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19.15 USD (4.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.19% (11.23 USD)
By Equity:
8.14% (50.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 124
NZDCAD 72
AUDNZD 39
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 145
NZDCAD 93
AUDNZD 58
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 7.9K
NZDCAD 3.6K
AUDNZD -2.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.36 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 3
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.11 × 19
DooPrime-Live 2
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.75 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
0.78 × 50
Exness-Real9
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.14 × 196
TradersWay-Live
2.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.07 × 28
Axi-US09-Live
2.73 × 11
Axi-US06-Live
2.80 × 10
EightcapInternational-Real-4
4.00 × 3
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
4.50 × 2
Exness-Real4
4.83 × 6
15 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

QiwiX is an algorithmic trading expert advisor that uses a modified grid strategy with elements of hedging and averaging, trading three range‑bound pairs (NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD).

The strategy is based on counter‑trend trading using Bollinger Bands.

Partial profit locking helps exit positions during minor pullbacks, preserving accumulated gains, while a built‑in S&P 500 filter pauses trading for 48 hours, protecting against market shocks.

Key Features

  • Simultaneous trading on three range‑bound pairs

  • Controlled lot scaling for safe averaging

  • Partial profit locking

  • SP500 volatility filter (48‑hour pause)

  • Equity‑based stop‑loss at 40%

Recommended Settings

  • Initial deposit: $1,000

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Stop‑loss: 40%

  • Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD

Risk Warning

Forex trading involves a high level of risk.

The advisor uses a grid strategy with a martingale element, which can lead to significant drawdowns during strong trends.

Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Never use borrowed funds.


No reviews
2026.04.08 12:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.04 12:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
QiwiX MT4
30 USD per month
67%
0
0
USD
797
USD
28
100%
235
66%
75%
2.15
1.26
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.