QiwiX is an algorithmic trading expert advisor that uses a modified grid strategy with elements of hedging and averaging, trading three range‑bound pairs (NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD).

The strategy is based on counter‑trend trading using Bollinger Bands.

Partial profit locking helps exit positions during minor pullbacks, preserving accumulated gains, while a built‑in S&P 500 filter pauses trading for 48 hours, protecting against market shocks.

Key Features

Simultaneous trading on three range‑bound pairs

Controlled lot scaling for safe averaging

Partial profit locking

SP500 volatility filter (48‑hour pause)

Equity‑based stop‑loss at 40%

Recommended Settings

Initial deposit: $1,000

Leverage: 1:500

Stop‑loss: 40%

Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD

Risk Warning

Forex trading involves a high level of risk.

The advisor uses a grid strategy with a martingale element, which can lead to significant drawdowns during strong trends.

Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Never use borrowed funds.