- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|124
|NZDCAD
|72
|AUDNZD
|39
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|145
|NZDCAD
|93
|AUDNZD
|58
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|7.9K
|NZDCAD
|3.6K
|AUDNZD
|-2.2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.11 × 19
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.33 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.42 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.78 × 50
|
Exness-Real9
|0.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.14 × 196
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.07 × 28
|
Axi-US09-Live
|2.73 × 11
|
Axi-US06-Live
|2.80 × 10
|
EightcapInternational-Real-4
|4.00 × 3
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real4
|4.83 × 6
QiwiX is an algorithmic trading expert advisor that uses a modified grid strategy with elements of hedging and averaging, trading three range‑bound pairs (NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD).
The strategy is based on counter‑trend trading using Bollinger Bands.
Partial profit locking helps exit positions during minor pullbacks, preserving accumulated gains, while a built‑in S&P 500 filter pauses trading for 48 hours, protecting against market shocks.
Key Features
-
Simultaneous trading on three range‑bound pairs
-
Controlled lot scaling for safe averaging
-
Partial profit locking
-
SP500 volatility filter (48‑hour pause)
-
Equity‑based stop‑loss at 40%
Recommended Settings
-
Initial deposit: $1,000
-
Leverage: 1:500
-
Stop‑loss: 40%
-
Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD
Risk Warning
Forex trading involves a high level of risk.
The advisor uses a grid strategy with a martingale element, which can lead to significant drawdowns during strong trends.
Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Never use borrowed funds.
USD
USD
USD