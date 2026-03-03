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Alan Gilberto Pirovino

Golden Sentinel

Alan Gilberto Pirovino
Alan Gilberto Pirovino

Alan Gilberto Pirovino

I specialize in VPS configuration, EA installation, and MT4/MT5 environment optimization.
I help traders set up their automated systems securely and ensure stable 24/7 operation.
I help optimize your EA environment for stability and resource efficiency on VPS.
2 comments
0 reviews
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -8%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
239
Profit Trades:
170 (71.12%)
Loss Trades:
69 (28.87%)
Best trade:
9.67 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.62 EUR
Gross Profit:
320.88 EUR (35 838 pips)
Gross Loss:
-338.84 EUR (37 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (36.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.56 EUR (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
56.82%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.17
Long Trades:
134 (56.07%)
Short Trades:
105 (43.93%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 EUR
Average Profit:
1.89 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.91 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-18.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.09 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-21.01%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.31 EUR
Maximal:
105.68 EUR (41.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.16% (105.62 EUR)
By Equity:
8.43% (20.44 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 239
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r -20
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r -1.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.67 EUR
Worst trade: -23 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.83 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.77 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold Sentinel is an automated strategy focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

It is built on a clear principle:

Capital protection before profit.

An essential, disciplined, structured model.

⚙️ Operational Structure

1️⃣ Single Position Model

• Only one trade at a time
• No averaging
• No overexposure
• Risk defined before entry

This approach avoids progressive position accumulation and maintains capital control at every stage.

2️⃣ Operating Timeframes

• M1 → entry precision
• M15 → structure and direction confirmation

This combination allows:
• Reactive yet filtered timing
• Technical stops aligned with gold’s volatility
• Selective trading execution

3️⃣ Risk Management

• Fixed 1% risk per trade
• Stop Loss always active
• Structured Take Profit
• No lot escalation

Even potential losing streaks remain sustainable over time thanks to percentage-based risk management.

4️⃣ Trading Frequency

• Maximum 2 trades per day
• No market forcing
• Waiting for the right conditions

The goal is not hyper-activity, but consistency.

🛡 Identity

🟡 Gold → exclusive focus on Gold
🛡 Sentinel → guardian, protector of capital

Observe. Wait. Enter only when risk is measured.

It represents a more mature phase:
discipline, control, responsibility.

🚀 What It Offers

✅ Simple and transparent structure
✅ Predefined percentage risk
✅ No aggressive accumulation logic
✅ Controlled trading approach
✅ Direct setup support

It does not promise extraordinary results.
It promises method and consistency.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

You may lose part or all of your invested capital.
Trade only with funds you can afford to lose.

Gold Sentinel does not constitute financial advice nor a promise of returns, but an automated system based on algorithmic logic and structured risk management.

The use of copy trading implies full responsibility on the part of the investor.


No reviews
2026.08.05 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.29 02:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 155 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 03:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 04:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 23:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 150 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 23:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 00:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.06 09:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 12:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.83% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.14 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.05 17:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.05 16:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.16 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 02:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.09 01:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.09 00:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.08 04:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 14:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden Sentinel
30 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
190
EUR
23
99%
239
71%
0%
0.94
-0.08
EUR
40%
1:500
Copy

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