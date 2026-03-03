Gold Sentinel is an automated strategy focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

It is built on a clear principle:

Capital protection before profit.

An essential, disciplined, structured model.

⚙️ Operational Structure

1️⃣ Single Position Model

• Only one trade at a time

• No averaging

• No overexposure

• Risk defined before entry

This approach avoids progressive position accumulation and maintains capital control at every stage.

2️⃣ Operating Timeframes

• M1 → entry precision

• M15 → structure and direction confirmation

This combination allows:

• Reactive yet filtered timing

• Technical stops aligned with gold’s volatility

• Selective trading execution

3️⃣ Risk Management

• Fixed 1% risk per trade

• Stop Loss always active

• Structured Take Profit

• No lot escalation

Even potential losing streaks remain sustainable over time thanks to percentage-based risk management.

4️⃣ Trading Frequency

• Maximum 2 trades per day

• No market forcing

• Waiting for the right conditions

The goal is not hyper-activity, but consistency.

🛡 Identity

🟡 Gold → exclusive focus on Gold

🛡 Sentinel → guardian, protector of capital

Observe. Wait. Enter only when risk is measured.

It represents a more mature phase:

discipline, control, responsibility.

🚀 What It Offers

✅ Simple and transparent structure

✅ Predefined percentage risk

✅ No aggressive accumulation logic

✅ Controlled trading approach

✅ Direct setup support

It does not promise extraordinary results.

It promises method and consistency.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

You may lose part or all of your invested capital.

Trade only with funds you can afford to lose.

Gold Sentinel does not constitute financial advice nor a promise of returns, but an automated system based on algorithmic logic and structured risk management.

The use of copy trading implies full responsibility on the part of the investor.