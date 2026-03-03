- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|239
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|-20
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|-1.7K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Gold Sentinel is an automated strategy focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).
It is built on a clear principle:
Capital protection before profit.
An essential, disciplined, structured model.
⚙️ Operational Structure
1️⃣ Single Position Model
• Only one trade at a time
• No averaging
• No overexposure
• Risk defined before entry
This approach avoids progressive position accumulation and maintains capital control at every stage.
2️⃣ Operating Timeframes
• M1 → entry precision
• M15 → structure and direction confirmation
This combination allows:
• Reactive yet filtered timing
• Technical stops aligned with gold’s volatility
• Selective trading execution
3️⃣ Risk Management
• Fixed 1% risk per trade
• Stop Loss always active
• Structured Take Profit
• No lot escalation
Even potential losing streaks remain sustainable over time thanks to percentage-based risk management.
4️⃣ Trading Frequency
• Maximum 2 trades per day
• No market forcing
• Waiting for the right conditions
The goal is not hyper-activity, but consistency.
🛡 Identity
🟡 Gold → exclusive focus on Gold
🛡 Sentinel → guardian, protector of capital
Observe. Wait. Enter only when risk is measured.
It represents a more mature phase:
discipline, control, responsibility.
🚀 What It Offers
✅ Simple and transparent structure
✅ Predefined percentage risk
✅ No aggressive accumulation logic
✅ Controlled trading approach
✅ Direct setup support
It does not promise extraordinary results.
It promises method and consistency.
⚠️ Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
You may lose part or all of your invested capital.
Trade only with funds you can afford to lose.
Gold Sentinel does not constitute financial advice nor a promise of returns, but an automated system based on algorithmic logic and structured risk management.
The use of copy trading implies full responsibility on the part of the investor.
USD
EUR
EUR