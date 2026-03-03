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Anton Parkhomenko

Milbars

Anton Parkhomenko
Anton Parkhomenko

Anton Parkhomenko

0 reviews
Reliability
82 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 100%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
264
Profit Trades:
182 (68.93%)
Loss Trades:
82 (31.06%)
Best trade:
9.50 USD
Worst trade:
-10.50 USD
Gross Profit:
247.70 USD (4 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-175.50 USD (2 576 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (16.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.75 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
0.02%
Max deposit load:
46.80%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.36
Long Trades:
165 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
99 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.27 USD
Average Profit:
1.36 USD
Average Loss:
-2.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-10.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.30 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.89%
Annual Forecast:
59.34%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
21.50 USD (17.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.11% (21.50 USD)
By Equity:
9.22% (9.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 264
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 72
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.50 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 8
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.86 × 678
VantageInternational-Live 20
6.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
10.74 × 203
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.24 18:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.24 17:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.22 21:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 18:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.15 17:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.25 12:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 11:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 20:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 19:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 11:52
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.19 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.19 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.19 11:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.11 10:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.29 21:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 17:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.10 17:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.03 17:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 50 days. This comprises 12.11% of days out of the 413 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.03 17:35
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 2.18% of days out of 413 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.03 17:35
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Milbars
30 USD per month
100%
0
0
USD
108
USD
82
79%
264
68%
0%
1.41
0.27
USD
20%
1:500
Copy

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