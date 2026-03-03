The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 8 0.83 × 12 ICMarketsSC-Live04 3.86 × 678 VantageInternational-Live 20 6.50 × 4 VantageInternational-Live 3 10.74 × 203 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor