- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 300
Profit Trades:
1 093 (84.07%)
Loss Trades:
207 (15.92%)
Best trade:
165.47 USD
Worst trade:
-481.89 USD
Gross Profit:
48 046.28 USD (204 514 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 716.77 USD (102 855 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
130 (6 898.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 898.24 USD (130)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
98.97%
Max deposit load:
1.76%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.80
Long Trades:
609 (46.85%)
Short Trades:
691 (53.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
14.87 USD
Average Profit:
43.96 USD
Average Loss:
-138.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-1 256.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 735.62 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.97%
Annual Forecast:
48.19%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
369.70 USD
Maximal:
2 843.67 USD (2.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.69% (2 856.17 USD)
By Equity:
5.55% (6 211.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|774
|AUDCADxx
|526
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|4.3K
|AUDCADxx
|15K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|28K
|AUDCADxx
|73K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +165.47 USD
Worst trade: -482 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 130
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 898.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 256.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Disclaimer:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
119K
USD
USD
23
96%
1 300
84%
99%
1.67
14.87
USD
USD
6%
1:500