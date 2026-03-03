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Kai Fung Leung

XAUUSD EA Portfolio

Kai Fung Leung
Kai Fung Leung

Kai Fung Leung

5 (1)
6 signals 1 topic 4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 41 USD per month
growth since 2026 26%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
810
Profit Trades:
499 (61.60%)
Loss Trades:
311 (38.40%)
Best trade:
215.66 USD
Worst trade:
-113.66 USD
Gross Profit:
10 693.59 USD (862 544 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 182.31 USD (667 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (1 341.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 341.31 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
18.53%
Max deposit load:
6.04%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.98
Long Trades:
323 (39.88%)
Short Trades:
487 (60.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
3.10 USD
Average Profit:
21.43 USD
Average Loss:
-26.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-1 024.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 024.59 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
2.91%
Annual Forecast:
35.36%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
582.93 USD
Maximal:
1 269.01 USD (20.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.46% (1 268.89 USD)
By Equity:
3.95% (416.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 810
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 195K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +215.66 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 341.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 024.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 12:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 06:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 16:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 21:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.07 08:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 14:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 13:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 17:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 17:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 20:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 16:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 16:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 15:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 12:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 13:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.25 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD EA Portfolio
41 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
28
98%
810
61%
19%
1.30
3.10
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

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