- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
810
Profit Trades:
499 (61.60%)
Loss Trades:
311 (38.40%)
Best trade:
215.66 USD
Worst trade:
-113.66 USD
Gross Profit:
10 693.59 USD (862 544 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 182.31 USD (667 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (1 341.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 341.31 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
18.53%
Max deposit load:
6.04%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.98
Long Trades:
323 (39.88%)
Short Trades:
487 (60.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
3.10 USD
Average Profit:
21.43 USD
Average Loss:
-26.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-1 024.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 024.59 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
2.91%
Annual Forecast:
35.36%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
582.93 USD
Maximal:
1 269.01 USD (20.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.46% (1 268.89 USD)
By Equity:
3.95% (416.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|810
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|195K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +215.66 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 341.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 024.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
41 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
28
98%
810
61%
19%
1.30
3.10
USD
USD
11%
1:500