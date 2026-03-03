- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 918
Profit Trades:
2 288 (58.39%)
Loss Trades:
1 630 (41.60%)
Best trade:
204.84 USD
Worst trade:
-347.36 USD
Gross Profit:
31 169.47 USD (42 332 732 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 239.30 USD (42 242 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (324.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
869.62 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
97.22%
Max deposit load:
4.92%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.74
Long Trades:
1 961 (50.05%)
Short Trades:
1 957 (49.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
13.62 USD
Average Loss:
-17.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-483.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-483.18 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
-5.45%
Annual Forecast:
-66.39%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
615.08 USD
Maximal:
2 623.67 USD (34.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.62% (2 618.82 USD)
By Equity:
3.90% (451.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|2132
|XAUUSD
|753
|USTEC
|321
|US500
|275
|US30
|136
|GBPAUD
|57
|EURAUD
|41
|EURUSD
|37
|AUDCAD
|34
|USDJPY
|31
|GBPUSD
|28
|AUDUSD
|23
|EURNZD
|12
|CHFJPY
|10
|USDCAD
|8
|GBPJPY
|6
|EURJPY
|6
|NZDUSD
|6
|AUDJPY
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-110
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|USTEC
|11
|US500
|-305
|US30
|-405
|GBPAUD
|66
|EURAUD
|190
|EURUSD
|202
|AUDCAD
|34
|USDJPY
|60
|GBPUSD
|-60
|AUDUSD
|36
|EURNZD
|-45
|CHFJPY
|-109
|USDCAD
|64
|GBPJPY
|-20
|EURJPY
|-106
|NZDUSD
|34
|AUDJPY
|-59
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|243K
|XAUUSD
|238K
|USTEC
|61K
|US500
|-51K
|US30
|-389K
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|EURAUD
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|9.9K
|AUDCAD
|832
|USDJPY
|6.8K
|GBPUSD
|-5.1K
|AUDUSD
|-537
|EURNZD
|-3.5K
|CHFJPY
|-11K
|USDCAD
|2.4K
|GBPJPY
|-2.6K
|EURJPY
|-7.3K
|NZDUSD
|593
|AUDJPY
|-4.8K
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +204.84 USD
Worst trade: -347 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +324.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -483.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.88 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|1.74 × 189
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.50 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
Top1Group-Live
|5.40 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|10.55 × 313
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.34 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.27 × 250
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|25.63 × 156
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
28
98%
3 918
58%
97%
1.06
0.49
USD
USD
21%
1:500