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Kai Fung Leung

Breakout EA Portfolio

Kai Fung Leung
Kai Fung Leung

Kai Fung Leung

5 (1)
6 signals 1 topic 4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 20%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 918
Profit Trades:
2 288 (58.39%)
Loss Trades:
1 630 (41.60%)
Best trade:
204.84 USD
Worst trade:
-347.36 USD
Gross Profit:
31 169.47 USD (42 332 732 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 239.30 USD (42 242 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (324.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
869.62 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
97.22%
Max deposit load:
4.92%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.74
Long Trades:
1 961 (50.05%)
Short Trades:
1 957 (49.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
13.62 USD
Average Loss:
-17.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-483.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-483.18 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
-5.45%
Annual Forecast:
-66.39%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
615.08 USD
Maximal:
2 623.67 USD (34.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.62% (2 618.82 USD)
By Equity:
3.90% (451.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 2132
XAUUSD 753
USTEC 321
US500 275
US30 136
GBPAUD 57
EURAUD 41
EURUSD 37
AUDCAD 34
USDJPY 31
GBPUSD 28
AUDUSD 23
EURNZD 12
CHFJPY 10
USDCAD 8
GBPJPY 6
EURJPY 6
NZDUSD 6
AUDJPY 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -110
XAUUSD 2.5K
USTEC 11
US500 -305
US30 -405
GBPAUD 66
EURAUD 190
EURUSD 202
AUDCAD 34
USDJPY 60
GBPUSD -60
AUDUSD 36
EURNZD -45
CHFJPY -109
USDCAD 64
GBPJPY -20
EURJPY -106
NZDUSD 34
AUDJPY -59
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 243K
XAUUSD 238K
USTEC 61K
US500 -51K
US30 -389K
GBPAUD 1.9K
EURAUD 1.8K
EURUSD 9.9K
AUDCAD 832
USDJPY 6.8K
GBPUSD -5.1K
AUDUSD -537
EURNZD -3.5K
CHFJPY -11K
USDCAD 2.4K
GBPJPY -2.6K
EURJPY -7.3K
NZDUSD 593
AUDJPY -4.8K
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +204.84 USD
Worst trade: -347 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +324.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -483.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real39
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.88 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.74 × 189
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
10.55 × 313
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.27 × 250
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
25.63 × 156
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.04.06 14:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.26 22:56
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.26 18:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.25 13:34
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.19 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.08 22:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.04 09:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.03 12:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.03 12:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Breakout EA Portfolio
40 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
28
98%
3 918
58%
97%
1.06
0.49
USD
21%
1:500
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