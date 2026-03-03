- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 501
Profit Trades:
1 200 (79.94%)
Loss Trades:
301 (20.05%)
Best trade:
354.49 CHF
Worst trade:
-740.46 CHF
Gross Profit:
12 647.79 CHF (286 581 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 389.06 CHF (264 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (60.23 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
577.22 CHF (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
2.58%
Max deposit load:
9.61%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
625 (41.64%)
Short Trades:
876 (58.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.17 CHF
Average Profit:
10.54 CHF
Average Loss:
-41.16 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-4 678.05 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 678.05 CHF (12)
Monthly growth:
2.25%
Annual Forecast:
27.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
760.40 CHF
Maximal:
4 701.41 CHF (86.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.16% (4 701.66 CHF)
By Equity:
8.30% (101.52 CHF)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|434
|NZDCAD
|267
|AUDNZD
|228
|XAUUSD
|150
|GBPAUD
|103
|EURCAD
|93
|EURGBP
|72
|EURAUD
|57
|GBPCHF
|44
|EURCHF
|37
|AUDUSD
|16
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-59
|NZDCAD
|-158
|AUDNZD
|379
|XAUUSD
|-120
|GBPAUD
|211
|EURCAD
|-81
|EURGBP
|-34
|EURAUD
|28
|GBPCHF
|49
|EURCHF
|-12
|AUDUSD
|63
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|21K
|NZDCAD
|9.5K
|AUDNZD
|-1.5K
|XAUUSD
|-16K
|GBPAUD
|5.6K
|EURCAD
|-707
|EURGBP
|203
|EURAUD
|1.5K
|GBPCHF
|1.3K
|EURCHF
|232
|AUDUSD
|942
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +354.49 CHF
Worst trade: -740 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.23 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 678.05 CHF
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|3.75 × 8
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
多远？看你啦
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
CHF
CHF
184
100%
1 501
79%
3%
1.02
0.17
CHF
CHF
73%
1:300