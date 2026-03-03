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Guan Xi Liang

I388 How far up to you

Guan Xi Liang
Guan Xi Liang

Guan Xi Liang

0 reviews
184 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:300
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 501
Profit Trades:
1 200 (79.94%)
Loss Trades:
301 (20.05%)
Best trade:
354.49 CHF
Worst trade:
-740.46 CHF
Gross Profit:
12 647.79 CHF (286 581 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 389.06 CHF (264 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (60.23 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
577.22 CHF (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
2.58%
Max deposit load:
9.61%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
625 (41.64%)
Short Trades:
876 (58.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.17 CHF
Average Profit:
10.54 CHF
Average Loss:
-41.16 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-4 678.05 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 678.05 CHF (12)
Monthly growth:
2.25%
Annual Forecast:
27.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
760.40 CHF
Maximal:
4 701.41 CHF (86.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.16% (4 701.66 CHF)
By Equity:
8.30% (101.52 CHF)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 434
NZDCAD 267
AUDNZD 228
XAUUSD 150
GBPAUD 103
EURCAD 93
EURGBP 72
EURAUD 57
GBPCHF 44
EURCHF 37
AUDUSD 16
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -59
NZDCAD -158
AUDNZD 379
XAUUSD -120
GBPAUD 211
EURCAD -81
EURGBP -34
EURAUD 28
GBPCHF 49
EURCHF -12
AUDUSD 63
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 21K
NZDCAD 9.5K
AUDNZD -1.5K
XAUUSD -16K
GBPAUD 5.6K
EURCAD -707
EURGBP 203
EURAUD 1.5K
GBPCHF 1.3K
EURCHF 232
AUDUSD 942
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +354.49 CHF
Worst trade: -740 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.23 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 678.05 CHF

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
3.75 × 8
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
多远？看你啦
No reviews
2026.08.05 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 12:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.08% of days out of 1288 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.05 04:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.05 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 05:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 09:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 04:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.05 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.04 20:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.27 11:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.24 08:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.04 16:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.04 14:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.28 06:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.21 10:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.15 01:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
I388 How far up to you
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
1.2K
CHF
184
100%
1 501
79%
3%
1.02
0.17
CHF
73%
1:300
Copy

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