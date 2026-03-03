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Daichi Matsuki

HFS

Daichi Matsuki
Daichi Matsuki

Daichi Matsuki

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 10%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live10
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
409
Profit Trades:
303 (74.08%)
Loss Trades:
106 (25.92%)
Best trade:
251.56 USD
Worst trade:
-103.26 USD
Gross Profit:
3 563.52 USD (257 262 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 074.63 USD (219 814 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (218.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 032.35 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
66.35%
Max deposit load:
3.45%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.42
Long Trades:
239 (58.44%)
Short Trades:
170 (41.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.20 USD
Average Profit:
11.76 USD
Average Loss:
-29.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-222.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-222.94 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
18.99%
Annual Forecast:
230.46%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
789.24 USD
Maximal:
1 170.82 USD (26.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.86% (1 166.64 USD)
By Equity:
5.02% (217.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 292
GBPUSDr 17
GBPCADr 13
AUDCADr 9
AUDUSDr 8
GBPAUDr 7
EURUSDr 7
USDCADr 7
AUDJPYr 7
NZDCADr 7
GBPCHFr 6
EURJPYr 6
EURAUDr 6
GBPNZDr 6
CADJPYr 6
EURCADr 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 326
GBPUSDr -50
GBPCADr 29
AUDCADr 27
AUDUSDr 32
GBPAUDr 28
EURUSDr -17
USDCADr -4
AUDJPYr 44
NZDCADr -14
GBPCHFr 53
EURJPYr 40
EURAUDr 24
GBPNZDr -33
CADJPYr -26
EURCADr 29
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 27K
GBPUSDr -2.1K
GBPCADr 2K
AUDCADr 1.7K
AUDUSDr 1.4K
GBPAUDr 1.9K
EURUSDr -1.1K
USDCADr -343
AUDJPYr 2.7K
NZDCADr -269
GBPCHFr 1.7K
EURJPYr 2.4K
EURAUDr 1.4K
GBPNZDr -2.2K
CADJPYr -1K
EURCADr 1.8K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +251.56 USD
Worst trade: -103 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +218.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -222.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 03:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.06 01:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 182 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.09 15:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.12 02:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.11 12:09
No swaps are charged
2026.05.11 12:09
No swaps are charged
2026.05.06 12:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.17 11:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.16 19:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.16 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.09 21:27
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 08:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.09 01:13
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 09:28
No swaps are charged
2026.03.10 09:28
No swaps are charged
2026.03.09 02:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.08 23:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.08 22:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HFS
39 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
5.4K
USD
27
96%
409
74%
66%
1.15
1.20
USD
22%
1:500
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