- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 305
Profit Trades:
1 596 (48.29%)
Loss Trades:
1 709 (51.71%)
Best trade:
2 085.21 USD
Worst trade:
-3 891.64 USD
Gross Profit:
112 289.94 USD (23 331 269 pips)
Gross Loss:
-104 246.61 USD (25 210 017 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (1 194.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 536.43 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
97.67%
Max deposit load:
10.05%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
92
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
3 042 (92.04%)
Short Trades:
263 (7.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
2.43 USD
Average Profit:
70.36 USD
Average Loss:
-61.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-870.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 338.79 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
9.56%
Annual Forecast:
115.94%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
290.76 USD
Maximal:
8 689.38 USD (47.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.82% (8 695.77 USD)
By Equity:
6.55% (904.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|682
|BTCUSD
|505
|US500
|410
|USDJPY
|260
|US30
|207
|XAUJPY
|205
|USTEC
|156
|GBPJPY
|132
|DE40
|129
|JP225
|105
|XAGUSD
|103
|XTIUSD
|98
|ETHUSD
|91
|XBRUSD
|28
|XNGUSD
|21
|AAPL.NAS
|18
|MVRS.NAS
|17
|AMZN.NAS
|17
|IBM.NYSE
|16
|AVGO.NAS
|15
|CRM.NYSE
|12
|COP.NYSE
|11
|TSLA.NAS
|10
|INTU.NAS
|10
|MRK.NYSE
|9
|GOOG.NAS
|8
|MSFT.NAS
|8
|MSTR.NAS
|8
|BRK-B.NYSE
|5
|NVDA.NAS
|4
|AMD.NAS
|3
|ADBE.NAS
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|9.5K
|BTCUSD
|-2.4K
|US500
|921
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|US30
|-24
|XAUJPY
|3.8K
|USTEC
|-139
|GBPJPY
|-894
|DE40
|-35
|JP225
|-93
|XAGUSD
|987
|XTIUSD
|1.2K
|ETHUSD
|-2.1K
|XBRUSD
|-272
|XNGUSD
|-4.1K
|AAPL.NAS
|-131
|MVRS.NAS
|122
|AMZN.NAS
|40
|IBM.NYSE
|-32
|AVGO.NAS
|-84
|CRM.NYSE
|-155
|COP.NYSE
|159
|TSLA.NAS
|-76
|INTU.NAS
|-17
|MRK.NYSE
|194
|GOOG.NAS
|-1
|MSFT.NAS
|-105
|MSTR.NAS
|-154
|BRK-B.NYSE
|-35
|NVDA.NAS
|-25
|AMD.NAS
|20
|ADBE.NAS
|-5
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|349K
|BTCUSD
|-3.7M
|US500
|113K
|USDJPY
|22K
|US30
|230K
|XAUJPY
|710K
|USTEC
|223K
|GBPJPY
|-3.4K
|DE40
|-19K
|JP225
|73K
|XAGUSD
|76K
|XTIUSD
|2K
|ETHUSD
|-81K
|XBRUSD
|-772
|XNGUSD
|-11K
|AAPL.NAS
|-9.9K
|MVRS.NAS
|6K
|AMZN.NAS
|-6.9K
|IBM.NYSE
|-53
|AVGO.NAS
|-21K
|CRM.NYSE
|-27K
|COP.NYSE
|7.7K
|TSLA.NAS
|-4.6K
|INTU.NAS
|1.5K
|MRK.NYSE
|206K
|GOOG.NAS
|613
|MSFT.NAS
|-1K
|MSTR.NAS
|-5.5K
|BRK-B.NYSE
|-142
|NVDA.NAS
|-133
|AMD.NAS
|3.7K
|ADBE.NAS
|-1.4K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 085.21 USD
Worst trade: -3 892 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 194.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -870.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|2.07 × 185
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|10.55 × 313
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.77 × 242
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.13 × 153
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
161%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
43
98%
3 305
48%
98%
1.07
2.43
USD
USD
48%
1:500