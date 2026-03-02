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Thang Chu

Nexus Macro Hedge

Thang Chu
Thang Chu

Thang Chu

4.2 (11)
DM me if you need custom coding service for MT4/MT5.
4+ years systematic trader.
- I create the highest quality NON martingale NON grid EAs you can find in all retail trading.
11 products 10 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 161%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 305
Profit Trades:
1 596 (48.29%)
Loss Trades:
1 709 (51.71%)
Best trade:
2 085.21 USD
Worst trade:
-3 891.64 USD
Gross Profit:
112 289.94 USD (23 331 269 pips)
Gross Loss:
-104 246.61 USD (25 210 017 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (1 194.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 536.43 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
97.67%
Max deposit load:
10.05%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
92
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
3 042 (92.04%)
Short Trades:
263 (7.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
2.43 USD
Average Profit:
70.36 USD
Average Loss:
-61.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-870.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 338.79 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
9.56%
Annual Forecast:
115.94%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
290.76 USD
Maximal:
8 689.38 USD (47.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.82% (8 695.77 USD)
By Equity:
6.55% (904.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 682
BTCUSD 505
US500 410
USDJPY 260
US30 207
XAUJPY 205
USTEC 156
GBPJPY 132
DE40 129
JP225 105
XAGUSD 103
XTIUSD 98
ETHUSD 91
XBRUSD 28
XNGUSD 21
AAPL.NAS 18
MVRS.NAS 17
AMZN.NAS 17
IBM.NYSE 16
AVGO.NAS 15
CRM.NYSE 12
COP.NYSE 11
TSLA.NAS 10
INTU.NAS 10
MRK.NYSE 9
GOOG.NAS 8
MSFT.NAS 8
MSTR.NAS 8
BRK-B.NYSE 5
NVDA.NAS 4
AMD.NAS 3
ADBE.NAS 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9.5K
BTCUSD -2.4K
US500 921
USDJPY 1.9K
US30 -24
XAUJPY 3.8K
USTEC -139
GBPJPY -894
DE40 -35
JP225 -93
XAGUSD 987
XTIUSD 1.2K
ETHUSD -2.1K
XBRUSD -272
XNGUSD -4.1K
AAPL.NAS -131
MVRS.NAS 122
AMZN.NAS 40
IBM.NYSE -32
AVGO.NAS -84
CRM.NYSE -155
COP.NYSE 159
TSLA.NAS -76
INTU.NAS -17
MRK.NYSE 194
GOOG.NAS -1
MSFT.NAS -105
MSTR.NAS -154
BRK-B.NYSE -35
NVDA.NAS -25
AMD.NAS 20
ADBE.NAS -5
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 349K
BTCUSD -3.7M
US500 113K
USDJPY 22K
US30 230K
XAUJPY 710K
USTEC 223K
GBPJPY -3.4K
DE40 -19K
JP225 73K
XAGUSD 76K
XTIUSD 2K
ETHUSD -81K
XBRUSD -772
XNGUSD -11K
AAPL.NAS -9.9K
MVRS.NAS 6K
AMZN.NAS -6.9K
IBM.NYSE -53
AVGO.NAS -21K
CRM.NYSE -27K
COP.NYSE 7.7K
TSLA.NAS -4.6K
INTU.NAS 1.5K
MRK.NYSE 206K
GOOG.NAS 613
MSFT.NAS -1K
MSTR.NAS -5.5K
BRK-B.NYSE -142
NVDA.NAS -133
AMD.NAS 3.7K
ADBE.NAS -1.4K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 085.21 USD
Worst trade: -3 892 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 194.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -870.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
2.07 × 185
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
10.55 × 313
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.77 × 242
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.13 × 153
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.03.25 19:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.25 18:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.22 00:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.19 06:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.04 22:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.04 21:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.02 19:20
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 140 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nexus Macro Hedge
99 USD per month
161%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
43
98%
3 305
48%
98%
1.07
2.43
USD
48%
1:500
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