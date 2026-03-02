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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trend ICZT
Yi Jian Feng

Trend ICZT

Yi Jian Feng
Yi Jian Feng

Yi Jian Feng

5 (1)
7 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 769
Profit Trades:
1 754 (63.34%)
Loss Trades:
1 015 (36.66%)
Best trade:
723.52 USD
Worst trade:
-985.08 USD
Gross Profit:
81 301.72 USD (27 437 832 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73 340.34 USD (27 032 995 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (1 867.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 987.02 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
55.62%
Max deposit load:
6.72%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.50
Long Trades:
1 389 (50.16%)
Short Trades:
1 380 (49.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
2.88 USD
Average Profit:
46.35 USD
Average Loss:
-72.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-122.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 273.33 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-13.12%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 317.96 USD (31.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.70% (4 380.03 USD)
By Equity:
15.43% (802.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1466
XAUUSD 940
US500 74
US30 70
USTEC 70
JP225 58
USDJPY 50
EURUSD 41
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 79
XAUUSD 8K
US500 -32
US30 128
USTEC -148
JP225 -232
USDJPY 171
EURUSD -3
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 7.6K
XAUUSD 58K
US500 -7.2K
US30 -17K
USTEC -8.1K
JP225 367K
USDJPY 3.2K
EURUSD 1.3K
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +723.52 USD
Worst trade: -985 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 867.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -122.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.29 × 154
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
10.55 × 313
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.33 × 249
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.13 × 153
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.06.25 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 245 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 03:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 01:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 242 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 00:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.18 16:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of 238 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.18 15:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.17 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of 237 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 10:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.16 09:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of 236 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.12 16:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.11 20:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.43% of days out of 231 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.10 23:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.10 19:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.43% of days out of 230 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.08 01:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.07 23:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.44% of days out of 228 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 01:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.02 04:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 222 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 16:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.01 13:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 221 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 06:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend ICZT
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
42
86%
2 769
63%
56%
1.10
2.88
USD
82%
1:500
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