- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 769
Profit Trades:
1 754 (63.34%)
Loss Trades:
1 015 (36.66%)
Best trade:
723.52 USD
Worst trade:
-985.08 USD
Gross Profit:
81 301.72 USD (27 437 832 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73 340.34 USD (27 032 995 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (1 867.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 987.02 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
55.62%
Max deposit load:
6.72%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.50
Long Trades:
1 389 (50.16%)
Short Trades:
1 380 (49.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
2.88 USD
Average Profit:
46.35 USD
Average Loss:
-72.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-122.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 273.33 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-13.12%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 317.96 USD (31.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.70% (4 380.03 USD)
By Equity:
15.43% (802.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1466
|XAUUSD
|940
|US500
|74
|US30
|70
|USTEC
|70
|JP225
|58
|USDJPY
|50
|EURUSD
|41
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|79
|XAUUSD
|8K
|US500
|-32
|US30
|128
|USTEC
|-148
|JP225
|-232
|USDJPY
|171
|EURUSD
|-3
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|7.6K
|XAUUSD
|58K
|US500
|-7.2K
|US30
|-17K
|USTEC
|-8.1K
|JP225
|367K
|USDJPY
|3.2K
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +723.52 USD
Worst trade: -985 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 867.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -122.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|1.29 × 154
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.50 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
Top1Group-Live
|5.40 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|10.55 × 313
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.34 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.33 × 249
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.13 × 153
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
42
86%
2 769
63%
56%
1.10
2.88
USD
USD
82%
1:500