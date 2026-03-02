- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 162
Profit Trades:
1 338 (61.88%)
Loss Trades:
824 (38.11%)
Best trade:
628.91 USD
Worst trade:
-904.90 USD
Gross Profit:
62 549.38 USD (18 657 334 pips)
Gross Loss:
-63 662.10 USD (19 784 744 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (2 680.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 680.16 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
55.53%
Max deposit load:
6.83%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
1 072 (49.58%)
Short Trades:
1 090 (50.42%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.51 USD
Average Profit:
46.75 USD
Average Loss:
-77.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-27.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 411.88 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-15.14%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 781.79 USD
Maximal:
8 402.04 USD (115.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.30% (8 402.33 USD)
By Equity:
15.50% (1 191.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1126
|XAUUSD
|728
|USTEC
|57
|US30
|57
|US500
|56
|USDJPY
|42
|JP225
|41
|EURUSD
|37
|GBPUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|6
|GBPJPY
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-3.4K
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|USTEC
|-54
|US30
|-380
|US500
|-28
|USDJPY
|67
|JP225
|30
|EURUSD
|278
|GBPUSD
|-12
|USDCAD
|-2
|GBPJPY
|-3
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-1.1M
|XAUUSD
|35K
|USTEC
|-50K
|US30
|-316K
|US500
|-8.9K
|USDJPY
|2.7K
|JP225
|264K
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPUSD
|-94
|USDCAD
|-26
|GBPJPY
|-42
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +628.91 USD
Worst trade: -905 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 680.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 3
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|1.43 × 168
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.50 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.50 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
Top1Group-Live
|5.40 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|10.55 × 313
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.34 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.27 × 250
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|25.79 × 155
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-37%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
64
84%
2 162
61%
56%
0.98
-0.51
USD
USD
80%
1:500