SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trend IC
Yi Jian Feng

Trend IC

Yi Jian Feng
Yi Jian Feng

Yi Jian Feng

5 (1)
7 signals
0 reviews
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -37%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 162
Profit Trades:
1 338 (61.88%)
Loss Trades:
824 (38.11%)
Best trade:
628.91 USD
Worst trade:
-904.90 USD
Gross Profit:
62 549.38 USD (18 657 334 pips)
Gross Loss:
-63 662.10 USD (19 784 744 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (2 680.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 680.16 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
55.53%
Max deposit load:
6.83%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
1 072 (49.58%)
Short Trades:
1 090 (50.42%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.51 USD
Average Profit:
46.75 USD
Average Loss:
-77.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-27.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 411.88 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-15.14%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 781.79 USD
Maximal:
8 402.04 USD (115.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.30% (8 402.33 USD)
By Equity:
15.50% (1 191.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1126
XAUUSD 728
USTEC 57
US30 57
US500 56
USDJPY 42
JP225 41
EURUSD 37
GBPUSD 7
USDCAD 6
GBPJPY 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -3.4K
XAUUSD 2.4K
USTEC -54
US30 -380
US500 -28
USDJPY 67
JP225 30
EURUSD 278
GBPUSD -12
USDCAD -2
GBPJPY -3
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -1.1M
XAUUSD 35K
USTEC -50K
US30 -316K
US500 -8.9K
USDJPY 2.7K
JP225 264K
EURUSD 2K
GBPUSD -94
USDCAD -26
GBPJPY -42
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +628.91 USD
Worst trade: -905 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 680.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 3
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.43 × 168
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.50 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
10.55 × 313
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.27 × 250
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
25.79 × 155
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.05.13 18:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.13 15:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.28% of days out of 356 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.12 18:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.29 17:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.19 20:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.19 13:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.19 08:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.19 07:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.18 10:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.18 04:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.18 03:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.02 16:19
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.06% of days out of 284 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.02 16:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.02 16:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend IC
30 USD per month
-37%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
64
84%
2 162
61%
56%
0.98
-0.51
USD
80%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.