- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
236
Profit Trades:
161 (68.22%)
Loss Trades:
75 (31.78%)
Best trade:
79.60 USD
Worst trade:
-215.09 USD
Gross Profit:
4 253.85 USD (422 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 098.90 USD (396 689 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (522.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
522.05 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
34.40%
Max deposit load:
3.60%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
139 (58.90%)
Short Trades:
97 (41.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.66 USD
Average Profit:
26.42 USD
Average Loss:
-54.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-378.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-378.78 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-15.56%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.12 USD
Maximal:
1 054.88 USD (34.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.60% (1 054.76 USD)
By Equity:
5.71% (174.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|236
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|155
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.60 USD
Worst trade: -215 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +522.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -378.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
Demonstration signal for Goldmost MT5
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
39
96%
236
68%
34%
1.03
0.66
USD
USD
35%
1:500