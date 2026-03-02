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Hongliang Ding

Goldmost MT5

Hongliang Ding
Hongliang Ding

Hongliang Ding

1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
236
Profit Trades:
161 (68.22%)
Loss Trades:
75 (31.78%)
Best trade:
79.60 USD
Worst trade:
-215.09 USD
Gross Profit:
4 253.85 USD (422 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 098.90 USD (396 689 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (522.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
522.05 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
34.40%
Max deposit load:
3.60%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
139 (58.90%)
Short Trades:
97 (41.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.66 USD
Average Profit:
26.42 USD
Average Loss:
-54.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-378.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-378.78 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-15.56%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.12 USD
Maximal:
1 054.88 USD (34.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.60% (1 054.76 USD)
By Equity:
5.71% (174.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 236
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 155
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 26K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.60 USD
Worst trade: -215 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +522.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -378.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Demonstration signal for Goldmost MT5
No reviews
2026.03.02 07:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.77% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Goldmost MT5
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
39
96%
236
68%
34%
1.03
0.66
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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