- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
240
Profit Trades:
172 (71.66%)
Loss Trades:
68 (28.33%)
Best trade:
135.95 USD
Worst trade:
-115.77 USD
Gross Profit:
2 808.32 USD (41 875 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 736.86 USD (27 003 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (126.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
160.30 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
84.70%
Max deposit load:
1.87%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.18
Long Trades:
119 (49.58%)
Short Trades:
121 (50.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
4.46 USD
Average Profit:
16.33 USD
Average Loss:
-25.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-240.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-240.45 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.98%
Annual Forecast:
60.47%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.53 USD
Maximal:
337.40 USD (6.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.17% (340.02 USD)
By Equity:
6.70% (392.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|240
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|15K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +135.95 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -240.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
6.1K
USD
USD
43
99%
240
71%
85%
1.61
4.46
USD
USD
7%
1:500