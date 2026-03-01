- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
565
Profit Trades:
369 (65.30%)
Loss Trades:
196 (34.69%)
Best trade:
15.84 USD
Worst trade:
-21.06 USD
Gross Profit:
758.78 USD (609 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
-640.28 USD (474 412 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (31.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.18 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
1.38%
Max deposit load:
30.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.21
Long Trades:
299 (52.92%)
Short Trades:
266 (47.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
2.06 USD
Average Loss:
-3.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-31.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.72 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-3.92%
Annual Forecast:
-47.58%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
98.08 USD (21.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.88% (35.06 USD)
By Equity:
13.46% (26.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|327
|US30
|238
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|65
|US30
|54
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|45K
|US30
|90K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.84 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This is EA running on Nas100, Ustech, US100
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
64%
0
0
USD
USD
205
USD
USD
65
99%
565
65%
1%
1.18
0.21
USD
USD
16%
1:500