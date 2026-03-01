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Lo Thi Mai Loan

Vega Bot LIVE

Lo Thi Mai Loan
Lo Thi Mai Loan

Lo Thi Mai Loan

4.6 (277)
PROFESSIONAL ALGORITHMIC TRADING SYSTEMS
16+ Years in Trading & Software Development
Algorithmic Trading • Quantitative Research • Portfolio Diversification
4 products 14 signals 3 codes 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
65 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 64%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
565
Profit Trades:
369 (65.30%)
Loss Trades:
196 (34.69%)
Best trade:
15.84 USD
Worst trade:
-21.06 USD
Gross Profit:
758.78 USD (609 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
-640.28 USD (474 412 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (31.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.18 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
1.38%
Max deposit load:
30.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.21
Long Trades:
299 (52.92%)
Short Trades:
266 (47.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
2.06 USD
Average Loss:
-3.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-31.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.72 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-3.92%
Annual Forecast:
-47.58%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
98.08 USD (21.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.88% (35.06 USD)
By Equity:
13.46% (26.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 327
US30 238
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 65
US30 54
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 45K
US30 90K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.84 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is EA running on Nas100, Ustech, US100
No reviews
2026.08.05 13:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 17:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 14:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 12:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.01 15:09
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 290 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vega Bot LIVE
99 USD per month
64%
0
0
USD
205
USD
65
99%
565
65%
1%
1.18
0.21
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.