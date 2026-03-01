- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
303
Profit Trades:
135 (44.55%)
Loss Trades:
168 (55.45%)
Best trade:
771.58 USD
Worst trade:
-289.32 USD
Gross Profit:
20 111.02 USD (931 160 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 309.81 USD (731 467 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (3 493.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 493.04 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
37.03%
Max deposit load:
1.76%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
225 (74.26%)
Short Trades:
78 (25.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
15.85 USD
Average Profit:
148.97 USD
Average Loss:
-91.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-449.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 699.14 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
15.52%
Annual Forecast:
188.26%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 046.31 USD
Maximal:
4 257.43 USD (44.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.73% (4 257.25 USD)
By Equity:
4.15% (553.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|274
|XAUJPY
|29
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|XAUJPY
|85
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|165K
|XAUJPY
|35K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +771.58 USD
Worst trade: -289 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 493.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -449.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|6.53 × 34
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
USD
6.2K
USD
USD
37
88%
303
44%
37%
1.31
15.85
USD
USD
27%
1:500