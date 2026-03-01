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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Dudu 002 MT5
Xue Mei

Dudu 002 MT5

Xue Mei
Xue Mei

Xue Mei

4 topics 27 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 38%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
303
Profit Trades:
135 (44.55%)
Loss Trades:
168 (55.45%)
Best trade:
771.58 USD
Worst trade:
-289.32 USD
Gross Profit:
20 111.02 USD (931 160 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 309.81 USD (731 467 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (3 493.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 493.04 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
37.03%
Max deposit load:
1.76%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
225 (74.26%)
Short Trades:
78 (25.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
15.85 USD
Average Profit:
148.97 USD
Average Loss:
-91.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-449.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 699.14 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
15.52%
Annual Forecast:
188.26%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 046.31 USD
Maximal:
4 257.43 USD (44.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.73% (4 257.25 USD)
By Equity:
4.15% (553.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 274
XAUJPY 29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.7K
XAUJPY 85
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 165K
XAUJPY 35K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +771.58 USD
Worst trade: -289 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 493.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -449.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
6.53 × 34
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 02:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.07 13:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.01 23:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.98% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dudu 002 MT5
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
37
88%
303
44%
37%
1.31
15.85
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

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