- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
348 (86.35%)
Loss Trades:
55 (13.65%)
Best trade:
335.10 USD
Worst trade:
-488.95 USD
Gross Profit:
8 404.19 USD (95 076 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 938.02 USD (73 683 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (738.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
738.36 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
35.28%
Max deposit load:
6.04%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.72
Long Trades:
164 (40.69%)
Short Trades:
239 (59.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
6.12 USD
Average Profit:
24.15 USD
Average Loss:
-107.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-116.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-488.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-4.90%
Annual Forecast:
-59.40%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
907.87 USD (27.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.71% (907.66 USD)
By Equity:
12.74% (754.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|278
|AUDCAD
|21
|GBPCAD
|13
|GBPNZD
|10
|GBPAUD
|10
|USDCAD
|10
|AUDUSD
|10
|EURAUD
|8
|CADJPY
|7
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDJPY
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|GBPCHF
|5
|NZDCAD
|5
|EURCAD
|2
|EURCHF
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|AUDCAD
|484
|GBPCAD
|110
|GBPNZD
|10
|GBPAUD
|-456
|USDCAD
|249
|AUDUSD
|351
|EURAUD
|328
|CADJPY
|114
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|41
|AUDJPY
|119
|EURJPY
|-249
|GBPCHF
|38
|NZDCAD
|116
|EURCAD
|-99
|EURCHF
|-2
|USDCHF
|-11
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.6K
|AUDCAD
|3.9K
|GBPCAD
|1.8K
|GBPNZD
|1.9K
|GBPAUD
|-3.8K
|USDCAD
|1.8K
|AUDUSD
|2K
|EURAUD
|3K
|CADJPY
|2K
|EURUSD
|230
|GBPUSD
|321
|AUDJPY
|1.9K
|EURJPY
|-2.2K
|GBPCHF
|239
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|-1.3K
|EURCHF
|-9
|USDCHF
|-24
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +335.10 USD
Worst trade: -489 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +738.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|4.17 × 30
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
Top1Group-Live
|5.40 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.34 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.33 × 249
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|25.79 × 155
- The trading strategy includes stable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for each trade, with SL levels fluctuating between 1% and 6%.
- Minimum deposit: $200
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
61%
0
0
USD
USD
5K
USD
USD
32
83%
403
86%
35%
1.41
6.12
USD
USD
16%
1:500