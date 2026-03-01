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Thi Thu Hieu Vo

Empires 01

Thi Thu Hieu Vo
Thi Thu Hieu Vo

Thi Thu Hieu Vo

0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 61%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
348 (86.35%)
Loss Trades:
55 (13.65%)
Best trade:
335.10 USD
Worst trade:
-488.95 USD
Gross Profit:
8 404.19 USD (95 076 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 938.02 USD (73 683 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (738.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
738.36 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
35.28%
Max deposit load:
6.04%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.72
Long Trades:
164 (40.69%)
Short Trades:
239 (59.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
6.12 USD
Average Profit:
24.15 USD
Average Loss:
-107.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-116.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-488.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-4.90%
Annual Forecast:
-59.40%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
907.87 USD (27.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.71% (907.66 USD)
By Equity:
12.74% (754.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 278
AUDCAD 21
GBPCAD 13
GBPNZD 10
GBPAUD 10
USDCAD 10
AUDUSD 10
EURAUD 8
CADJPY 7
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD 6
AUDJPY 5
EURJPY 5
GBPCHF 5
NZDCAD 5
EURCAD 2
EURCHF 1
USDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
AUDCAD 484
GBPCAD 110
GBPNZD 10
GBPAUD -456
USDCAD 249
AUDUSD 351
EURAUD 328
CADJPY 114
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 41
AUDJPY 119
EURJPY -249
GBPCHF 38
NZDCAD 116
EURCAD -99
EURCHF -2
USDCHF -11
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.6K
AUDCAD 3.9K
GBPCAD 1.8K
GBPNZD 1.9K
GBPAUD -3.8K
USDCAD 1.8K
AUDUSD 2K
EURAUD 3K
CADJPY 2K
EURUSD 230
GBPUSD 321
AUDJPY 1.9K
EURJPY -2.2K
GBPCHF 239
NZDCAD 1.1K
EURCAD -1.3K
EURCHF -9
USDCHF -24
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +335.10 USD
Worst trade: -489 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +738.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real39
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
4.17 × 30
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.33 × 249
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
25.79 × 155
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
- The trading strategy includes stable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for each trade, with SL levels fluctuating between 1% and 6%.

- Minimum deposit: $200
No reviews
2026.08.04 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.31 08:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 08:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 10:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 08:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 08:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 07:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 02:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 23:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.28 02:16
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 147 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 12:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.24 23:40
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.86% of days out of 144 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.05 06:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.05 00:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 124 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.01 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.28 06:09
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.27% of days out of 117 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.27 16:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.23 17:59
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.46% of days out of 112 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.19 22:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Empires 01
30 USD per month
61%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
32
83%
403
86%
35%
1.41
6.12
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

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