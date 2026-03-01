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Lo Thi Mai Loan

Forex Scalping LIVE

Lo Thi Mai Loan
Lo Thi Mai Loan

Lo Thi Mai Loan

4.6 (277)
PROFESSIONAL ALGORITHMIC TRADING SYSTEMS
16+ Years in Trading & Software Development
Algorithmic Trading • Quantitative Research • Portfolio Diversification
4 products 14 signals 3 codes 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
93 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2024 122%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
577
Profit Trades:
436 (75.56%)
Loss Trades:
141 (24.44%)
Best trade:
10.59 USD
Worst trade:
-13.77 USD
Gross Profit:
818.69 USD (54 968 pips)
Gross Loss:
-656.94 USD (43 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (33.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.05 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
44.14%
Max deposit load:
19.26%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
319 (55.29%)
Short Trades:
258 (44.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
1.88 USD
Average Loss:
-4.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-21.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.56 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.50%
Annual Forecast:
139.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
54.32 USD (19.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.79% (54.32 USD)
By Equity:
38.52% (92.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 196
EURUSD 167
USDJPY 145
AUDCAD 42
EURGBP 15
EURCHF 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -3
EURUSD 106
USDJPY 3
AUDCAD 30
EURGBP 7
EURCHF 17
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -766
EURUSD 3.7K
USDJPY 1.9K
AUDCAD 4.3K
EURGBP 1.5K
EURCHF 1.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.59 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
3.00 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.00 × 2
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This is Forex Scalping EA

LINK: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137094?source=Site+Profile+Seller
No reviews
2026.07.19 22:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.19 21:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 22:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 21:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 15:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 13:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 09:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 15:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.01 14:09
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 487 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forex Scalping LIVE
99 USD per month
122%
0
0
USD
260
USD
93
99%
577
75%
44%
1.24
0.28
USD
39%
1:500
Copy

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