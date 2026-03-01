- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
577
Profit Trades:
436 (75.56%)
Loss Trades:
141 (24.44%)
Best trade:
10.59 USD
Worst trade:
-13.77 USD
Gross Profit:
818.69 USD (54 968 pips)
Gross Loss:
-656.94 USD (43 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (33.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.05 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
44.14%
Max deposit load:
19.26%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
319 (55.29%)
Short Trades:
258 (44.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
1.88 USD
Average Loss:
-4.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-21.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.56 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.50%
Annual Forecast:
139.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
54.32 USD (19.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.79% (54.32 USD)
By Equity:
38.52% (92.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|196
|EURUSD
|167
|USDJPY
|145
|AUDCAD
|42
|EURGBP
|15
|EURCHF
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-3
|EURUSD
|106
|USDJPY
|3
|AUDCAD
|30
|EURGBP
|7
|EURCHF
|17
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-766
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|4.3K
|EURGBP
|1.5K
|EURCHF
|1.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.59 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is Forex Scalping EA
LINK: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137094?source=Site+Profile+Seller
LINK: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137094?source=Site+Profile+Seller
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
122%
0
0
USD
USD
260
USD
USD
93
99%
577
75%
44%
1.24
0.28
USD
USD
39%
1:500