- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 203
Profit Trades:
653 (54.28%)
Loss Trades:
550 (45.72%)
Best trade:
52 289.16 HKD
Worst trade:
-14 810.82 HKD
Gross Profit:
794 076.86 HKD (932 273 pips)
Gross Loss:
-603 827.47 HKD (697 495 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (25 836.07 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108 475.64 HKD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
15.46%
Max deposit load:
10.57%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.57
Long Trades:
736 (61.18%)
Short Trades:
467 (38.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
158.15 HKD
Average Profit:
1 216.04 HKD
Average Loss:
-1 097.87 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-22 085.21 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33 275.83 HKD (5)
Monthly growth:
-6.11%
Annual Forecast:
-74.09%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
938.77 HKD
Maximal:
73 904.53 HKD (29.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.51% (73 877.40 HKD)
By Equity:
7.20% (10 514.71 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1159
|BTCUSD
|42
|AUDSGD
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|25K
|BTCUSD
|-2
|AUDSGD
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|144K
|BTCUSD
|91K
|AUDSGD
|-27
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +52 289.16 HKD
Worst trade: -14 811 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +25 836.07 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 085.21 HKD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.89 × 122
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
97K
HKD
HKD
45
69%
1 203
54%
15%
1.31
158.15
HKD
HKD
41%
1:500