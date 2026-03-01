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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Break9XAUUSD 2C
Gar Hoe Gary Au

Break9XAUUSD 2C

Gar Hoe Gary Au
Gar Hoe Gary Au

Gar Hoe Gary Au

0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 203
Profit Trades:
653 (54.28%)
Loss Trades:
550 (45.72%)
Best trade:
52 289.16 HKD
Worst trade:
-14 810.82 HKD
Gross Profit:
794 076.86 HKD (932 273 pips)
Gross Loss:
-603 827.47 HKD (697 495 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (25 836.07 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108 475.64 HKD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
15.46%
Max deposit load:
10.57%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.57
Long Trades:
736 (61.18%)
Short Trades:
467 (38.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
158.15 HKD
Average Profit:
1 216.04 HKD
Average Loss:
-1 097.87 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-22 085.21 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33 275.83 HKD (5)
Monthly growth:
-6.11%
Annual Forecast:
-74.09%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
938.77 HKD
Maximal:
73 904.53 HKD (29.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.51% (73 877.40 HKD)
By Equity:
7.20% (10 514.71 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1159
BTCUSD 42
AUDSGD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 25K
BTCUSD -2
AUDSGD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 144K
BTCUSD 91K
AUDSGD -27
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52 289.16 HKD
Worst trade: -14 811 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +25 836.07 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 085.21 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.89 × 122
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 11:56
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 312 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 19:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 15:13
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.97% of days out of 305 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 14:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 15:07
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.01% of days out of 298 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 04:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.03 12:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 00:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.22 08:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 04:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 08:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 15:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 09:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.12 13:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.11 12:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.04 10:41
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.2% of days out of 219 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.30 13:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.30 10:39
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.26% of days out of 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.29 13:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.29 13:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Break9XAUUSD 2C
999 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
97K
HKD
45
69%
1 203
54%
15%
1.31
158.15
HKD
41%
1:500
Copy

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