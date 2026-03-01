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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

SGT FX FUND

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

4.4 (20)
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Algoritmic Capital is a financial services provider, specializing in Algorithmic Trading Systems and educational services for active traders.
6 products 11 signals 5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
SterlingGentTrading-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 915
Profit Trades:
1 380 (72.06%)
Loss Trades:
535 (27.94%)
Best trade:
1 883.07 USD
Worst trade:
-896.96 USD
Gross Profit:
15 880.05 USD (1 909 475 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 399.07 USD (2 261 292 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (159.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 060.13 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
81.62%
Max deposit load:
95.01%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
248
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
1 045 (54.57%)
Short Trades:
870 (45.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
11.51 USD
Average Loss:
-28.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-106.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 326.36 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-0.50%
Annual Forecast:
-6.11%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 578.34 USD
Maximal:
6 044.03 USD (29.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.82% (6 044.03 USD)
By Equity:
23.13% (10 828.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 502
EURUSDp 446
AUDCADp 389
NZDCADp 108
USDJPYp 95
EURJPYp 77
AUDNZDp 59
EURCHFp 54
AUDUSDp 45
GBPCADp 43
USDCADp 35
EURAUDp 27
USA100 23
GBPUSDp 9
XAGUSDp 2
USA30 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDp -2.1K
EURUSDp 689
AUDCADp 700
NZDCADp 334
USDJPYp 74
EURJPYp 74
AUDNZDp 517
EURCHFp -41
AUDUSDp 37
GBPCADp 81
USDCADp 45
EURAUDp 43
USA100 14
GBPUSDp 34
XAGUSDp 18
USA30 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDp -376K
EURUSDp 9.9K
AUDCADp 2.3K
NZDCADp -13K
USDJPYp 8.9K
EURJPYp 3.3K
AUDNZDp -5K
EURCHFp -5K
AUDUSDp -1.2K
GBPCADp 4K
USDCADp 1K
EURAUDp 2.1K
USA100 17K
GBPUSDp 1K
XAGUSDp 184
USA30 800
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 883.07 USD
Worst trade: -897 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -106.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SterlingGentTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 10:55
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.05% of days out of 287 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SGT FX FUND
999 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
44K
USD
42
99%
1 915
72%
82%
1.03
0.25
USD
23%
1:100
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