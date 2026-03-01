- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 497
Profit Trades:
1 143 (76.35%)
Loss Trades:
354 (23.65%)
Best trade:
374.48 USD
Worst trade:
-172.01 USD
Gross Profit:
32 032.15 USD (1 695 192 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 626.95 USD (115 202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
80 (1 110.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 342.28 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
56.40%
Max deposit load:
11.79%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
10.08
Long Trades:
735 (49.10%)
Short Trades:
762 (50.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
10.29 USD
Average Profit:
28.02 USD
Average Loss:
-46.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 156.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 156.21 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.32%
Annual Forecast:
15.98%
Algo trading:
53%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
131.55 USD
Maximal:
1 527.67 USD (2.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.08% (1 546.02 USD)
By Equity:
6.45% (3 247.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADp
|1465
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADp
|16K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADp
|94K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +374.48 USD
Worst trade: -172 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 110.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 156.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SterlingGentTrading-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
80K
USD
USD
65
53%
1 497
76%
56%
1.92
10.29
USD
USD
6%
1:100