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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

SGT AC FUND

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

4.4 (20)
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Algoritmic Capital is a financial services provider, specializing in Algorithmic Trading Systems and educational services for active traders.
6 products 11 signals 5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
65 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
SterlingGentTrading-MT5
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 497
Profit Trades:
1 143 (76.35%)
Loss Trades:
354 (23.65%)
Best trade:
374.48 USD
Worst trade:
-172.01 USD
Gross Profit:
32 032.15 USD (1 695 192 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 626.95 USD (115 202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
80 (1 110.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 342.28 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
56.40%
Max deposit load:
11.79%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
10.08
Long Trades:
735 (49.10%)
Short Trades:
762 (50.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
10.29 USD
Average Profit:
28.02 USD
Average Loss:
-46.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 156.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 156.21 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.32%
Annual Forecast:
15.98%
Algo trading:
53%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
131.55 USD
Maximal:
1 527.67 USD (2.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.08% (1 546.02 USD)
By Equity:
6.45% (3 247.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADp 1465
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADp 16K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADp 94K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +374.48 USD
Worst trade: -172 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 110.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 156.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SterlingGentTrading-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 18:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 10:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 02:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 08:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 03:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 19:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 18:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 07:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 19:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.16 02:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 15:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.11 17:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 04:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.20 14:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.15 02:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.07 22:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.24 12:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SGT AC FUND
999 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
80K
USD
65
53%
1 497
76%
56%
1.92
10.29
USD
6%
1:100
Copy

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