SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold follows the trend
Ji Yuan Cao

Gold follows the trend

Ji Yuan Cao
Ji Yuan Cao

Ji Yuan Cao

0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 109%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 561
Profit Trades:
1 018 (65.21%)
Loss Trades:
543 (34.79%)
Best trade:
198.80 USD
Worst trade:
-217.70 USD
Gross Profit:
25 706.11 USD (1 006 505 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 610.78 USD (590 743 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (334.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
958.65 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
24.98%
Max deposit load:
90.96%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
902 (57.78%)
Short Trades:
659 (42.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
1.34 USD
Average Profit:
25.25 USD
Average Loss:
-43.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-391.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-750.60 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
24.42%
Annual Forecast:
296.34%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.92 USD
Maximal:
4 048.69 USD (63.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.99% (4 048.69 USD)
By Equity:
22.05% (742.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1561
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 416K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +198.80 USD
Worst trade: -218 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +334.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -391.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.50 × 18
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
12.06 × 5052
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
黄金顺势交易策略，低风险，长期稳定收益，本金100美金也可以交易。
No reviews
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 13:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 06:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 05:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 20:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 17:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 14:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 23:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 08:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.21 03:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.21 02:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.20 16:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.20 13:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.20 07:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.20 02:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.19 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold follows the trend
30 USD per month
109%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
23
69%
1 561
65%
25%
1.08
1.34
USD
64%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.