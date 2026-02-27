The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2 0.00 × 1 Dukascopy-live-1 0.00 × 37 TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Live1 0.00 × 17 GMTKTech-Live1 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live01 0.72 × 92 FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126 0.74 × 19 FXCM-USDReal08 0.86 × 14 ICMarkets-Live02 0.90 × 41 FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118 1.83 × 6 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor