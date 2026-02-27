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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Yugehaohui
Ming Yu He

Yugehaohui

Ming Yu He
Ming Yu He

Ming Yu He

趋势交易，带止损0.2%到1%之间
多品种，单品种多参混合，
交易必须带止损，接受止损，接受回辙。
6 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 66 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
FXCM-USDReal08
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
253
Profit Trades:
68 (26.87%)
Loss Trades:
185 (73.12%)
Best trade:
627.29 USD
Worst trade:
-169.74 USD
Gross Profit:
8 045.94 USD (1 123 318 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 588.96 USD (865 547 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 714.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 714.46 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
85.26%
Max deposit load:
3.09%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
137 (54.15%)
Short Trades:
116 (45.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
1.81 USD
Average Profit:
118.32 USD
Average Loss:
-41.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-658.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-803.34 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.62%
Annual Forecast:
7.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 204.18 USD
Maximal:
3 113.14 USD (19.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.48% (3 113.14 USD)
By Equity:
1.36% (185.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 132
USDJPY 65
AUDJPY 24
GER30 16
JPN225 16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 858
USDJPY -473
AUDJPY -318
GER30 612
JPN225 -222
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 87K
USDJPY -2K
AUDJPY -3.1K
GER30 118K
JPN225 59K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +627.29 USD
Worst trade: -170 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 714.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -658.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
0.00 × 1
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 37
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Live1
0.00 × 17
GMTKTech-Live1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.72 × 92
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
0.74 × 19
FXCM-USDReal08
0.86 × 14
ICMarkets-Live02
0.90 × 41
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118
1.83 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
new account  new start    2026.2.27
No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 02:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.63% of days out of 158 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 00:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.27 01:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.06.24 22:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.23 10:38
No swaps are charged
2026.06.23 10:38
No swaps are charged
2026.06.23 02:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.85% of days out of 117 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 14:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 03:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.18 20:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.89% of days out of 112 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 12:29
No swaps are charged
2026.06.03 12:29
No swaps are charged
2026.05.21 05:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.08 16:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.30 09:40
No swaps are charged
2026.04.30 09:40
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Yugehaohui
66 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
23
100%
253
26%
85%
1.06
1.81
USD
19%
1:200
Copy

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