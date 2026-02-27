- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
253
Profit Trades:
68 (26.87%)
Loss Trades:
185 (73.12%)
Best trade:
627.29 USD
Worst trade:
-169.74 USD
Gross Profit:
8 045.94 USD (1 123 318 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 588.96 USD (865 547 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 714.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 714.46 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
85.26%
Max deposit load:
3.09%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
137 (54.15%)
Short Trades:
116 (45.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
1.81 USD
Average Profit:
118.32 USD
Average Loss:
-41.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-658.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-803.34 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.62%
Annual Forecast:
7.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 204.18 USD
Maximal:
3 113.14 USD (19.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.48% (3 113.14 USD)
By Equity:
1.36% (185.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|132
|USDJPY
|65
|AUDJPY
|24
|GER30
|16
|JPN225
|16
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|858
|USDJPY
|-473
|AUDJPY
|-318
|GER30
|612
|JPN225
|-222
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|87K
|USDJPY
|-2K
|AUDJPY
|-3.1K
|GER30
|118K
|JPN225
|59K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +627.29 USD
Worst trade: -170 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 714.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -658.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 37
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Live1
|0.00 × 17
|
GMTKTech-Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.72 × 92
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
|0.74 × 19
|
FXCM-USDReal08
|0.86 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.90 × 41
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118
|1.83 × 6
new account new start 2026.2.27
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
66 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
23
100%
253
26%
85%
1.06
1.81
USD
USD
19%
1:200