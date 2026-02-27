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Wahyu Pamungkas

Oslo

Wahyu Pamungkas
Wahyu Pamungkas

Wahyu Pamungkas

  • Founder and Senior Trader at  WAE Trading lab
  • Indonesia
  • 285
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 80%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
464
Profit Trades:
327 (70.47%)
Loss Trades:
137 (29.53%)
Best trade:
25.97 USD
Worst trade:
-17.20 USD
Gross Profit:
434.83 USD (21 091 pips)
Gross Loss:
-319.72 USD (18 817 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (10.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.16 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
24.93%
Max deposit load:
59.79%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
220 (47.41%)
Short Trades:
244 (52.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
1.33 USD
Average Loss:
-2.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-53.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.92 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
21.55%
Annual Forecast:
261.45%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
60.22 USD
Maximal:
104.86 USD (20.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.70% (42.06 USD)
By Equity:
27.34% (21.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCHF 295
EURUSD 148
EURCAD 17
CHFJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
USDCAD 1
EURNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF 130
EURUSD 46
EURCAD -46
CHFJPY -6
BTCUSD 0
USDCAD 0
EURNZD -9
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF 4.8K
EURUSD 1.1K
EURCAD -2K
CHFJPY -1K
BTCUSD 1.1K
USDCAD 34
EURNZD -1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.97 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
0.00 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.23 × 358
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.50 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.51 × 212
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.56 × 203
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.58 × 12
FPTradingLLC-Live4
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.97 × 619
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.04 × 1224
ICMarkets-Live14
1.14 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.72 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
1.96 × 646
TradersWay-Live
2.33 × 18
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live25
3.50 × 4
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
3.76 × 42
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.95 × 399
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.09 22:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 12:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 02:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.22 14:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 13:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.09 11:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.96% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 09:05
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.30 09:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 18:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.19 15:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.18 12:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 14:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.07 12:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.14 14:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.09 15:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.08 10:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.27 09:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.02.27 08:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.27 08:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Oslo
30 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
255
USD
24
98%
464
70%
25%
1.36
0.25
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

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