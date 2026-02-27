- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
464
Profit Trades:
327 (70.47%)
Loss Trades:
137 (29.53%)
Best trade:
25.97 USD
Worst trade:
-17.20 USD
Gross Profit:
434.83 USD (21 091 pips)
Gross Loss:
-319.72 USD (18 817 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (10.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.16 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
24.93%
Max deposit load:
59.79%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
220 (47.41%)
Short Trades:
244 (52.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
1.33 USD
Average Loss:
-2.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-53.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.92 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
21.55%
Annual Forecast:
261.45%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
60.22 USD
Maximal:
104.86 USD (20.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.70% (42.06 USD)
By Equity:
27.34% (21.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|295
|EURUSD
|148
|EURCAD
|17
|CHFJPY
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCHF
|130
|EURUSD
|46
|EURCAD
|-46
|CHFJPY
|-6
|BTCUSD
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|EURNZD
|-9
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCHF
|4.8K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|-2K
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|34
|EURNZD
|-1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.97 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|0.00 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.23 × 358
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.51 × 212
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.56 × 203
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.58 × 12
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.83 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.97 × 619
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.04 × 1224
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.14 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.72 × 32
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.96 × 646
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.33 × 18
|
RSGFinance-Live
|2.57 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|3.50 × 4
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|3.76 × 42
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.95 × 399
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
USD
255
USD
USD
24
98%
464
70%
25%
1.36
0.25
USD
USD
27%
1:500