The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MonetaMarketsTrading-Live 0.00 × 50 ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.08 × 26 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.23 × 358 ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.24 × 17 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.50 × 10 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.51 × 212 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.56 × 203 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.58 × 12 FPTradingLLC-Live4 0.75 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.83 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.97 × 619 ICMarkets-Live03 1.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live10 1.04 × 1224 ICMarkets-Live14 1.14 × 7 Pepperstone-Edge07 1.72 × 32 RoboForex-ECN 1.96 × 646 TradersWay-Live 2.33 × 18 RSGFinance-Live 2.57 × 23 ICMarketsSC-Live25 3.50 × 4 OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1 3.76 × 42 XMGlobal-Real 35 4.32 × 22 PlaceATrade-Real-4 4.95 × 399 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor