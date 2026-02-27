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Irina Selivanevskaia

Omega AI Neural EA

Irina Selivanevskaia
Irina Selivanevskaia

Irina Selivanevskaia

2.2 (10)
About Me:
Algorithmic Developer & AI Engineer specializing in next-generation trading solutions powered by neural network architectures.
3 products 3 signals
0 reviews
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 -14%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
45 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
10 (18.18%)
Best trade:
142.40 USD
Worst trade:
-188.12 USD
Gross Profit:
748.73 USD (103 839 pips)
Gross Loss:
-817.86 USD (188 541 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (19.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
469.28 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
1.45%
Max deposit load:
7.58%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
28 (50.91%)
Short Trades:
27 (49.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-1.26 USD
Average Profit:
16.64 USD
Average Loss:
-81.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-102.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-188.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.14%
Annual Forecast:
98.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
101.72 USD
Maximal:
584.16 USD (59.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.44% (583.99 USD)
By Equity:
18.91% (145.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 55
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -69
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -85K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +142.40 USD
Worst trade: -188 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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376 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.04 08:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.03 05:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 15:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.26 12:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.26 11:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 09:21
No swaps are charged
2026.06.22 09:21
No swaps are charged
2026.06.22 08:21
No swaps are charged
2026.06.22 08:21
No swaps are charged
2026.06.18 03:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.17 13:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.11 23:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.11 05:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.01 17:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.01 17:49
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.05.21 18:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.20 21:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.20 20:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 04:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.28 15:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Omega AI Neural EA
999 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
431
USD
25
100%
55
81%
1%
0.91
-1.26
USD
59%
1:500
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