- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
45 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
10 (18.18%)
Best trade:
142.40 USD
Worst trade:
-188.12 USD
Gross Profit:
748.73 USD (103 839 pips)
Gross Loss:
-817.86 USD (188 541 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (19.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
469.28 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
1.45%
Max deposit load:
7.58%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
28 (50.91%)
Short Trades:
27 (49.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-1.26 USD
Average Profit:
16.64 USD
Average Loss:
-81.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-102.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-188.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.14%
Annual Forecast:
98.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
101.72 USD
Maximal:
584.16 USD (59.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.44% (583.99 USD)
By Equity:
18.91% (145.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|55
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-69
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-85K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +142.40 USD
Worst trade: -188 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
USD
431
USD
USD
25
100%
55
81%
1%
0.91
-1.26
USD
USD
59%
1:500