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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DRA II
Markus Peter Hohmann

DRA II

Markus Peter Hohmann
Markus Peter Hohmann

Markus Peter Hohmann

0 reviews
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 37 USD per month
growth since 2026 -27%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 982
Profit Trades:
1 526 (76.99%)
Loss Trades:
456 (23.01%)
Best trade:
354.43 USD
Worst trade:
-1 108.10 USD
Gross Profit:
20 104.23 USD (1 054 283 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 987.59 USD (1 257 337 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
83 (400.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 794.04 USD (58)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
66.97%
Max deposit load:
164.81%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
903 (45.56%)
Short Trades:
1 079 (54.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
13.17 USD
Average Loss:
-39.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
42 (-1 412.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 657.75 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
41.35%
Annual Forecast:
501.74%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 408.13 USD
Maximal:
2 781.76 USD (96.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.78% (2 781.76 USD)
By Equity:
81.64% (75.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1549
GBPUSD 332
AUDCAD 39
BTCUSD 31
EURUSD 12
USTEC 6
EURGBP 4
EURAUD 2
EURJPY 1
USDJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
USDCAD 1
GBPCAD 1
EURCAD 1
EURCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -860
GBPUSD 2K
AUDCAD 952
BTCUSD -15
EURUSD -32
USTEC 38
EURGBP -1
EURAUD 6
EURJPY 15
USDJPY 0
GBPCHF -6
USDCAD -1
GBPCAD 1
EURCAD 1
EURCHF -4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -108K
GBPUSD 18K
AUDCAD 1.2K
BTCUSD -153K
EURUSD 490
USTEC 38K
EURGBP -14
EURAUD 107
EURJPY 293
USDJPY 18
GBPCHF -116
USDCAD -17
GBPCAD 42
EURCAD 29
EURCHF -42
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +354.43 USD
Worst trade: -1 108 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 58
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +400.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 412.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.36 × 11
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.45 × 152
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
VTMarkets-Live
0.76 × 1315
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.77 × 9346
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5668
Exness-MT5Real8
0.85 × 958
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.88 × 41
180 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

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No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 08:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 06:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 06:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 01:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 00:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 17:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.31 00:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 21:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 14:35
High current drawdown in 51% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 21:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 20:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 19:14
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 23:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.26 21:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 15:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 14:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.22 21:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 17:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.73% of days out of 137 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DRA II
37 USD per month
-27%
0
0
USD
892
USD
23
93%
1 982
76%
67%
1.11
1.07
USD
97%
1:500
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