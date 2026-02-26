- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 982
Profit Trades:
1 526 (76.99%)
Loss Trades:
456 (23.01%)
Best trade:
354.43 USD
Worst trade:
-1 108.10 USD
Gross Profit:
20 104.23 USD (1 054 283 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 987.59 USD (1 257 337 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
83 (400.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 794.04 USD (58)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
66.97%
Max deposit load:
164.81%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
903 (45.56%)
Short Trades:
1 079 (54.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
13.17 USD
Average Loss:
-39.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
42 (-1 412.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 657.75 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
41.35%
Annual Forecast:
501.74%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 408.13 USD
Maximal:
2 781.76 USD (96.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.78% (2 781.76 USD)
By Equity:
81.64% (75.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1549
|GBPUSD
|332
|AUDCAD
|39
|BTCUSD
|31
|EURUSD
|12
|USTEC
|6
|EURGBP
|4
|EURAUD
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-860
|GBPUSD
|2K
|AUDCAD
|952
|BTCUSD
|-15
|EURUSD
|-32
|USTEC
|38
|EURGBP
|-1
|EURAUD
|6
|EURJPY
|15
|USDJPY
|0
|GBPCHF
|-6
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|-4
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-108K
|GBPUSD
|18K
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|BTCUSD
|-153K
|EURUSD
|490
|USTEC
|38K
|EURGBP
|-14
|EURAUD
|107
|EURJPY
|293
|USDJPY
|18
|GBPCHF
|-116
|USDCAD
|-17
|GBPCAD
|42
|EURCAD
|29
|EURCHF
|-42
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +354.43 USD
Worst trade: -1 108 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 58
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +400.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 412.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.36 × 11
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.45 × 152
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.76 × 1315
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.77 × 9346
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.78 × 5668
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.85 × 958
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.88 × 41
folgt
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
37 USD per month
-27%
0
0
USD
USD
892
USD
USD
23
93%
1 982
76%
67%
1.11
1.07
USD
USD
97%
1:500