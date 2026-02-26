- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
963
Profit Trades:
633 (65.73%)
Loss Trades:
330 (34.27%)
Best trade:
361.20 USD
Worst trade:
-41.40 USD
Gross Profit:
2 163.71 USD (68 703 pips)
Gross Loss:
-607.99 USD (46 197 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (14.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 079.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
76.24%
Max deposit load:
16.83%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
28.18
Long Trades:
414 (42.99%)
Short Trades:
549 (57.01%)
Profit Factor:
3.56
Expected Payoff:
1.62 USD
Average Profit:
3.42 USD
Average Loss:
-1.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-12.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.21 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.67%
Annual Forecast:
93.05%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
55.21 USD (2.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.11% (55.21 USD)
By Equity:
8.53% (107.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|489
|GBPUSD
|277
|AUDCAD
|78
|NZDCAD
|59
|AUDNZD
|56
|XAUUSD
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|283
|GBPUSD
|167
|AUDCAD
|14
|NZDCAD
|27
|AUDNZD
|-13
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|4.8K
|GBPUSD
|7.6K
|AUDCAD
|2.1K
|NZDCAD
|4.2K
|AUDNZD
|-2.9K
|XAUUSD
|6.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +361.20 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.22 × 242
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.53 × 205
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.07 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.08 × 492
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.10 × 1387
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|1.17 × 6
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.58 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.09 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.29 × 680
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.55 × 33
|
TradersWay-Live
|3.00 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|3.01 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|3.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.91 × 122
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|3.97 × 36
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|5.76 × 435
|
RSGFinance-Live
|7.25 × 63
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|8.14 × 124
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
24
99%
963
65%
76%
3.55
1.62
USD
USD
9%
1:500