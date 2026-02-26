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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / IC 578
Duong Van Hung

IC 578

Duong Van Hung
Duong Van Hung

Duong Van Hung

0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 46%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
963
Profit Trades:
633 (65.73%)
Loss Trades:
330 (34.27%)
Best trade:
361.20 USD
Worst trade:
-41.40 USD
Gross Profit:
2 163.71 USD (68 703 pips)
Gross Loss:
-607.99 USD (46 197 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (14.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 079.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
76.24%
Max deposit load:
16.83%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
28.18
Long Trades:
414 (42.99%)
Short Trades:
549 (57.01%)
Profit Factor:
3.56
Expected Payoff:
1.62 USD
Average Profit:
3.42 USD
Average Loss:
-1.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-12.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.21 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.67%
Annual Forecast:
93.05%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
55.21 USD (2.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.11% (55.21 USD)
By Equity:
8.53% (107.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 489
GBPUSD 277
AUDCAD 78
NZDCAD 59
AUDNZD 56
XAUUSD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 283
GBPUSD 167
AUDCAD 14
NZDCAD 27
AUDNZD -13
XAUUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.8K
GBPUSD 7.6K
AUDCAD 2.1K
NZDCAD 4.2K
AUDNZD -2.9K
XAUUSD 6.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +361.20 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.22 × 242
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.53 × 205
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.07 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.08 × 492
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.10 × 1387
FPTradingLLC-Live4
1.17 × 6
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.58 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.09 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.29 × 680
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.55 × 33
TradersWay-Live
3.00 × 17
ICMarkets-Live14
3.01 × 90
ICMarketsSC-Live25
3.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.91 × 122
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
3.97 × 36
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
5.76 × 435
RSGFinance-Live
7.25 × 63
RoboForex-ProCent-8
8.14 × 124
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.06.05 12:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.27 12:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.26 16:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 18:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.30 21:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.06 13:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.06 12:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.06 11:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.04 05:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.04 04:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.03 06:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.02.27 23:43
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.02.27 07:53
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.02.27 07:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.26 16:43
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.02.26 16:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.26 16:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
IC 578
30 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
24
99%
963
65%
76%
3.55
1.62
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

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