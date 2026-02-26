The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 16 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.08 × 26 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.20 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.22 × 242 ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.24 × 17 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.53 × 205 ICMarkets-Live03 1.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live12 1.07 × 15 ICMarketsSC-Live33 1.08 × 492 ICMarketsSC-Live10 1.10 × 1387 FPTradingLLC-Live4 1.17 × 6 LiteForex-ECN.com 1.58 × 12 ICMarketsSC-Live26 2.09 × 11 RoboForex-ECN 2.29 × 680 Pepperstone-Edge07 2.55 × 33 TradersWay-Live 3.00 × 17 ICMarkets-Live14 3.01 × 90 ICMarketsSC-Live25 3.80 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live06 3.91 × 122 OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1 3.97 × 36 VantageInternational-Live 16 4.00 × 1 XMGlobal-Real 35 4.32 × 22 PlaceATrade-Real-4 5.76 × 435 RSGFinance-Live 7.25 × 63 RoboForex-ProCent-8 8.14 × 124 2 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor